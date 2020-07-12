Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with DJ Kimera to pomegranate cocktails on World Mojito Day

Pratham Mehra, who goes by the name of DJ Kimera, recently released his single debut ‘Fight for Ya,' along with music producer Abbas Kagalwala. The song was released on Generation Smash, a label by DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.





DJ Kimera

Pratham’s journey has been full of roadblocks and challenges. From convincing his parents to overcoming a life-threatening injury, and being rejected by 13 music labels, Pratham launched Fight for Ya after three years of countless revisions.





The 21-year old DJ is now focussing on producing original music, as all his releases so far have been official remixes for international artists like Tigerlily and Lost Stories. He has created a bank of tracks that he has been working on over the last two years, and plans to release them soon.





Sudeep Bhattacharya





Sudeep Bhattacharya is a multi-talented lensman with a flair for telling stories through his photographs. He also creates advertising campaigns and short films.





As a wedding and street photographer, and filmmaker, Bengaluru-based Sudeep received the Pacific Film and Television Award for Best New Filmmaker for the film ‘She Remembers,' The recent films he has worked on include ‘The Secret Life of Anna Pereira’ and’ ‘Where in Space Were You in Time’, a dance film.





The Classic Mojito is popular globally





World Mojito Day is celebrated on July 11 across the world to appreciate and enjoy this wonderfully refreshing summer cocktail. It is one of the most popular cocktails in the world that has been made for almost a century at bars, in homes, for barbecues, at parties, at the beach, or by the pool, for various occasions and all sorts of get-togethers.

Before the pandemic, World Mojito Day was marked by hosting fun events, parties, and serving innovative mojitos. This year, all the celebrations have gone digital, and you can attend Masterclasses and workshops online to learn how to make a variety of cocktails.

Check out how to make a beautiful mojito at home with our unique and innovative recipes.





A home bar is easy to create with the right equipment





Ever since Mad Men popularised 5 pm cocktails, there’s been a greater interest about the world of whisky, as well as the idea of an at-home bar.





One cannot deny the delicious thrill of adulting we get from owning our very own home bar, especially in the times we live in today, says our writer who lays out a blueprint for creating this exclusive space in your house.





To create your unique home bar, find what best suits you, and it’s always wise to set aside a budget first. Think about the kinds of spirits you enjoy best, the cocktails you like best, and the ingredients and paraphernalia required to recreate them.

Don't miss all our tips on how to set up a well-stocked home bar that you can be proud of.





Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Image Credit: MS Dhoni Official Facebook Page)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is loved by the nation, and nicknamed 'Mahi' by fans. Above all, he is a legendary Indian cricketing champion, and a passionate human being. On this 39th birthday, we compiled his most inspiring quotes that can motivate you in more ways than one.





Originally from Ranchi, Jharkhand, he is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies. He is one of the highest scorers in One Day International matches (ODIs), scoring over 10,000 runs, spanning his career. He has had back to back wins for Team India, and under his guidance and leadership, he and his team have made the nation proud many a time over.

Read all of Dhoni’s best quotes in our compilation of his best quotes over the years.





Soumajit Bhowmik

Are your favourite writers Arthur Conan Doyle, Shakespeare, and Dan Brown? Is Captain America your hero of fiction? Would you like to live in Maldives or Greece?





If yes, meet Soumajit Bhowmik, Co-founder and CEO, Styched, which is an ecommerce platform. Soumik is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, with over 14 years of experience in marketing, branding, and digital marketing.

As for his motto, ‘Live Like a Legend,’ is the best way to reach success and leave a true legacy behind.