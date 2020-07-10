Rise of ecommerce amidst COVID-19; Investing in the new normal
COVID-19 has resulted in more consumers shopping online. Now, it remains to be seen how the ecommerce industry tackles the ‘new normal’.
COVID-19's impact on ecommerce
Investing in the new normal
Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital, talks about the impact of coronavirus on investments and what startups can expect in the post-COVID-19.
The emerging role of venture debt
Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder of Stride Ventures, talks about the emerging role of venture debt in India’s startup ecosystem, and its importance.
An end-to-end platform for sports
Chennai-based sports tech startup Run Adam connects athletes, coaches, academies, and sponsors to build a robust sports-centric ecosystem.
Brain cancer treatment using nanotech
US and Kerala-based startup LeadInvent has developed a gel using nanoparticles that can kill the remaining cancer cells after surgery.
Using tech to monitor livestock health
Agritech startup Brainwired has developed a product that monitors the health of the cattle in real-time and alerts the farmers.
Building a Rs 2 crore service with Rs 5,000
Komal Lath is the founder of Tute Consult that offers services like communications strategy, public relations, and influencer marketing.
