Rise of ecommerce amidst COVID-19; Investing in the new normal

COVID-19 has resulted in more consumers shopping online. Now, it remains to be seen how the ecommerce industry tackles the ‘new normal’.

By Team YS
10th Jul 2020
COVID-19's impact on ecommerce

ecommerce

COVID-19 has resulted in more consumers shopping online. Now, it remains to be seen how the ecommerce industry tackles the 'new normal'.


Investing in the new normal

Ashish Sharma- InnoVen Capital

Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital

Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital, talks about the impact of coronavirus on investments and what startups can expect in the post-COVID-19.


The emerging role of venture debt

Stride Ventures

Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner at Stride Ventures

Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder of Stride Ventures, talks about the emerging role of venture debt in India’s startup ecosystem, and its importance.


An end-to-end platform for sports

Run Adam

Yeragaselvan with MS Dhoni

Chennai-based sports tech startup Run Adam connects athletes, coaches, academies, and sponsors to build a robust sports-centric ecosystem.


Brain cancer treatment using nanotech

LeadInvent

Surojit Bose, Dr Pradip K Bhatnagar and Pankaj Sharma. Credit: LeadInvent Pharma

US and Kerala-based startup LeadInvent has developed a gel using nanoparticles that can kill the remaining cancer cells after surgery.


Using tech to monitor livestock health

Brainwired

Brainwired Founders (L-R): Romeo P Jerard (COO) , Sreeshankar S Nair (CEO)

Agritech startup Brainwired has developed a product that monitors the health of the cattle in real-time and alerts the farmers.


Building a Rs 2 crore service with Rs 5,000

Komal Lath

Komal Lath is the founder of Tute Consult that offers services like communications strategy, public relations, and influencer marketing.


