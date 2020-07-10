Rise of ecommerce amidst COVID-19; Investing in the new normal

COVID-19 has resulted in more consumers shopping online. Now, it remains to be seen how the ecommerce industry tackles the ‘new normal’.





Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital

Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital, talks about the impact of coronavirus on investments and what startups can expect in the post-COVID-19.





Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner at Stride Ventures

Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder of Stride Ventures, talks about the emerging role of venture debt in India’s startup ecosystem, and its importance.





Yeragaselvan with MS Dhoni

Chennai-based sports tech startup Run Adam connects athletes, coaches, academies, and sponsors to build a robust sports-centric ecosystem.





Surojit Bose, Dr Pradip K Bhatnagar and Pankaj Sharma. Credit: LeadInvent Pharma

US and Kerala-based startup LeadInvent has developed a gel using nanoparticles that can kill the remaining cancer cells after surgery.





Brainwired Founders (L-R): Romeo P Jerard (COO) , Sreeshankar S Nair (CEO)

Agritech startup Brainwired has developed a product that monitors the health of the cattle in real-time and alerts the farmers.





Komal Lath is the founder of Tute Consult that offers services like communications strategy, public relations, and influencer marketing.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!