Ezetap launches app to help government bodies collect spot fines

Ezetap's Spotfine app will allow government organisations and corporations to easily accept payments from citizens for offences like not wearing masks and spitting.

By Press Trust of India
1st Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Payment solutions company Ezetap on Tuesday announced the launch of an app which it said would enable government bodies and municipal corporations to accept payments of spot fines easily.


With an aim to give boost to contactless payments in the post-COVID-19 period, the Spotfine app allows government organisations and corporations to accept payments from citizens for offences like not wearing masks and spitting in a hassle-free manner, a company release said.
contactless

Image Source: ShutterStock

Also Read

DOT by former PayU Co-founder launches QR-based contactless commerce and payments solution


While hygiene and safety are the responsibility of every citizen, there have been instances when ignorant individuals avoid wearing masks, and spit and urinate at public places, it noted.


Ezetap CEO Byas Nambisan said government bodies have been facing major challenges such as challans on record, penalty tracking, etc.


A one-stop solution for this is digitisation of the system. The app is designed to match the operational needs of government organisations across the country.


The Ezetap Spotfine app is available for free and mainly focuses on organisations collecting spot fines, the company said. Government bodies can add up to 10 offences for which the municipal bodies can customise and generate invoices.


Founded in 2011 by Abhijit Bose and Bhaktha Keshavachar, Ezetap functions in the mobile Point-of-Sale (mPoS) market, and has since then diversified into integrating that payment experience with other software applications and systems used by merchants.


The omnichannel payments platform has end-to-end capabilities to handle digital payment processing through integrated software solutions. Through a SaaS payments system, the startup has changed the payment processes of brick-and-mortar retailers, e-commerce players, enterprises, government bodies and financial inclusion organisations. Built-in services include reconciliation, EMI, loyalty, brand offers, cashbacks, and dynamic currency conversion.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

FMCG major Marico acquires Ahmedabad-based men's grooming startup Beardo

Apurva P

Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring ride-hailing company Zoox

Press Trust of India

Vocal for local: Users flock to made-in-India TikTok alternative Chingari, crash servers

Sohini Mitter

[Techie Tuesday] Meet Neeraj Jhanji, the man who sold patents of status updates, news feed to Facebook

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Here is a list of Indian apps without any Chinese investments
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] ChitMonks raises $650K in pre-Series A from Unicorn India Ventures

Thimmaya Poojary

This startup looks to revolutionise marketing and product discovery with AR

Siddhesh Raut

AIIMS doctors team up with IIT-Delhi to launch app for patients needing plasma therapy

Press Trust of India

Despite COVID-19 outbreak, IIT Delhi breaks record of its previous years' campus placements

Press Trust of India

FMCG major Marico acquires Ahmedabad-based men's grooming startup Beardo

Apurva P

Vocal for local: Users flock to made-in-India TikTok alternative Chingari, crash servers

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online