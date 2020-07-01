Ezetap launches app to help government bodies collect spot fines

Payment solutions company Ezetap on Tuesday announced the launch of an app which it said would enable government bodies and municipal corporations to accept payments of spot fines easily.





With an aim to give boost to contactless payments in the post-COVID-19 period, the Spotfine app allows government organisations and corporations to accept payments from citizens for offences like not wearing masks and spitting in a hassle-free manner, a company release said.

While hygiene and safety are the responsibility of every citizen, there have been instances when ignorant individuals avoid wearing masks, and spit and urinate at public places, it noted.





Ezetap CEO Byas Nambisan said government bodies have been facing major challenges such as challans on record, penalty tracking, etc.





A one-stop solution for this is digitisation of the system. The app is designed to match the operational needs of government organisations across the country.





The Ezetap Spotfine app is available for free and mainly focuses on organisations collecting spot fines, the company said. Government bodies can add up to 10 offences for which the municipal bodies can customise and generate invoices.





Founded in 2011 by Abhijit Bose and Bhaktha Keshavachar, Ezetap functions in the mobile Point-of-Sale (mPoS) market, and has since then diversified into integrating that payment experience with other software applications and systems used by merchants.





The omnichannel payments platform has end-to-end capabilities to handle digital payment processing through integrated software solutions. Through a SaaS payments system, the startup has changed the payment processes of brick-and-mortar retailers, e-commerce players, enterprises, government bodies and financial inclusion organisations. Built-in services include reconciliation, EMI, loyalty, brand offers, cashbacks, and dynamic currency conversion.





