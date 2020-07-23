YourStory's H1 2020 funding report: More deals, less money. Download your copy now

YourStory Research presents its in-depth H1 funding report for 2020, focusing on top trends, investments, sectors, and investors in the startup ecosystem.

By Team YS
23rd Jul 2020
YourStory's H1 2020 funding report

ys funding

YourStory Research presents its in-depth H1 funding report for 2020, focusing on top trends, investments, sectors, and investors in the startup ecosystem.


Building immunity best way to fight COVID-19

Dr Velumani A, Thyrocare

Dr Velumani A, Thyrocare | Image credit: Bizencyclopedia

Thyrocare MD Dr A Velumani says staying cooped up at home is not the way out of the pandemic as exposure to the virus can help build a strong immune system.


Druva Founder on building a successful business

Druva Founder and CEO Jaspreet Singh

Druva Founder and CEO Jaspreet Singh

Druva Founder and CEO Jaspreet Singh says there is one thing that plays a big role in any entrepreneur’s success but nobody likes to talk about it.


Driving financial inclusion using AI

Line founder

Line Founder

Line, founded by a former product head at PayPal, uses AI to drive financial inclusion. The Bay Area startup is backed by top names in fintech.


How Shadowfax won its clients

Product roadmap - Shadowfax

The Shadowfax Team

Today, Shadowfax has a network of over 100,000 delivery partners, operates over 4,000 light commercial vehicles across 500+ cities in India.


Hospitality to fruits and vegetables

LivingStone Stays

Chirag Bansal, Co-founder of LivingStone Stays

Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is utilising its connects with the apple farmers in the Himachal region, and is targeting to sell apples worth Rs 1 crore.


Meet this biker-entrepreneur with 40 pc hearing

Archana Timmaraju

Archana Timmaraju hasn’t let her hearing disability stop her. The co-founder of Silent Expedition also helps other people with disabilities find opportunities.


Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane makes her acting debut

Khayali Pulao

Khayali Pulav set in the small village of Majri in the Jhajjar district of Haryana is a 24-minute short film which navigates the life of a 17-year-old small-town girl, Asha.


