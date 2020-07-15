JioMeet saw 5 million downloads within days of launch: Mukesh Ambani

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said India's first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch.





Earlier this week, Reliance Industries launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling, which is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani





JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and web.





Addressing the company's 43rd annual general meeting, Ambani said JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads by users within days of its launch.





According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing and meeting schedule feature, among others.





But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.





Ambani also announced that his group's digital arm Jio is developing a homegrown 5G telecom solution.





"Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. It will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available, and can be ready for field deployment next year," Ambani said at Reliance Industries' annual general meeting.





Jio's global-scale 4G and fibre network is powered by several core software technologies and components. "It is this capability and know-how that positions Jio on the cutting edge of another exciting frontier 5G," he said.





Jio Platforms, with over 20 startup partners, has built world-class capabilities in technologies such as 4G, 5G, Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Natural Language Understanding, and Computer Vision, he said.





"Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions across multiple industry verticals like media, financial services, new commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing, and smart mobility," he said, adding Jio Platforms is conceived with a vision of developing original, captive intellectual property, using which we can demonstrate transformative power of technology across multiple ecosystems first in India, and then rest of world.





In the next three years, Jio will connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors, and 50 million home and business establishments, Ambani said.





"We have fully kick-started five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity: Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio's enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio's Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT)," he noted.