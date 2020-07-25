How Paytm is helping fight COVID-19; Wingify Founder on building a profitable business

Through ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign, Paytm distributed hygiene products. It also joined with hotels to accommodate healthcare workers.





Paras Chopra, Founder and Chairman, Wingify talks about the company's journey of building a bootstrapped, profitable SaaS business.





MSMEs have realised that they need to be armed with a crisis management strategy to face the umpteen challenges in the long-term.





Microsoft Math Solver launched in early 2020, and has already recorded one million downloads due to the surge in online learning.





[L to R] Ankit Sharma, Ashish Kannaujia and Navneet Pal, Founders, Creskiting Retails

Crestkiting Retails has developed a 'Space Sanitizer' device, which uses negative air ionization technology to disinfect indoor air.





Pranav Sharma, Co-founder & Managing Partner - Woodstock Fund

Woodstock Fund believes Indian startups in the digital ledger technology and blockchain space have the potential to make a deep impact.





Akash Singhal

Pune-based Illumnus, which provides SaaS-based learning management system, claims to be a one-stop solution for educational institutions.





Beau Wangtrakuldee, founder of AmorSui

Beau Wangtrakuldee founded AmorSui, a startup that produces a line of PPE kits and workwear tailormade for women working on the frontlines.





Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy

With this funding, Bengaluru-based Ather will expand on the back of its flagship product, the Ather 450X, and scale to 20 cities.





