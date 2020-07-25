How Paytm is helping fight COVID-19; Wingify Founder on building a profitable business
Through ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign, Paytm distributed hygiene products. It also joined with hotels to accommodate healthcare workers.
- +0
- +0
How Paytm is helping fight COVID-19
Through ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign, Paytm distributed hygiene products. It also joined with hotels to accommodate healthcare workers.
Wingify Founder on building a profitable business
Paras Chopra, Founder and Chairman, Wingify talks about the company's journey of building a bootstrapped, profitable SaaS business.
How MSMEs can survive COVID-19
MSMEs have realised that they need to be armed with a crisis management strategy to face the umpteen challenges in the long-term.
Using AI to solve math problems
Microsoft Math Solver launched in early 2020, and has already recorded one million downloads due to the surge in online learning.
Fighting COVID-19 by purifying the air
Crestkiting Retails has developed a ‘Space Sanitizer’ device, which uses negative air ionization technology to disinfect indoor air.
The billion-dollar opportunity in blockchain
Woodstock Fund believes Indian startups in the digital ledger technology and blockchain space have the potential to make a deep impact.
Helping schools adapt to the new normal
Pune-based Illumnus, which provides SaaS-based learning management system, claims to be a one-stop solution for educational institutions.
Making PPE kits for female scientists
Beau Wangtrakuldee founded AmorSui, a startup that produces a line of PPE kits and workwear tailormade for women working on the frontlines.
Ather raises Rs 84 Cr from Hero MotoCorp
With this funding, Bengaluru-based Ather will expand on the back of its flagship product, the Ather 450X, and scale to 20 cities.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0