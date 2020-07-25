How Paytm is helping fight COVID-19; Wingify Founder on building a profitable business

Through ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign, Paytm distributed hygiene products. It also joined with hotels to accommodate healthcare workers.

By Team YS
25th Jul 2020
How Paytm is helping fight COVID-19

paytm founder

Through ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign, Paytm distributed hygiene products. It also joined with hotels to accommodate healthcare workers.


Wingify Founder on building a profitable business

Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Wingify

Paras Chopra, Founder and Chairman, Wingify talks about the company's journey of building a bootstrapped, profitable SaaS business.


How MSMEs can survive COVID-19

Startup opportunities

MSMEs have realised that they need to be armed with a crisis management strategy to face the umpteen challenges in the long-term.


Using AI to solve math problems

Microsoft Math Solver

Microsoft Math Solver launched in early 2020, and has already recorded one million downloads due to the surge in online learning.


Fighting COVID-19 by purifying the air

Startup bharat, crestkiting retails

[L to R] Ankit Sharma, Ashish Kannaujia and Navneet Pal, Founders, Creskiting Retails

Crestkiting Retails has developed a ‘Space Sanitizer’ device, which uses negative air ionization technology to disinfect indoor air.


The billion-dollar opportunity in blockchain

Woodstock Fund Pranav

Pranav Sharma, Co-founder & Managing Partner - Woodstock Fund

Woodstock Fund believes Indian startups in the digital ledger technology and blockchain space have the potential to make a deep impact.


Helping schools adapt to the new normal

Ilumnus

Akash Singhal

Pune-based Illumnus, which provides SaaS-based learning management system, claims to be a one-stop solution for educational institutions.


Making PPE kits for female scientists

Beau Wangtrakuldee, female scientist, PPE kits for women

Beau Wangtrakuldee, founder of AmorSui

Beau Wangtrakuldee founded AmorSui, a startup that produces a line of PPE kits and workwear tailormade for women working on the frontlines.


Ather raises Rs 84 Cr from Hero MotoCorp

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy

With this funding, Bengaluru-based Ather will expand on the back of its flagship product, the Ather 450X, and scale to 20 cities.


