How Rapido leveraged its tech capabilities to fight COVID-19

Online bike taxi startup Rapido reinvented itself with delivery services during COVID-19, extending its services to deliver essentials during the lockdown.





Kaushik Mukherjee





Kaushik Mukherjee of Udaan speaks about his multifaceted tech journey, why he focuses on India-specific problems, and on building products in the B2B and B2C spaces.





Yuki Kawamura, AET Fund





Japanese investment firm AET Fund Partner and India Project Lead Yuki Kawamura speaks about the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian startup ecosystem.





Kapil Rana, HostBooks founder





With the introduction of GST, digital account-keeping and storage are crucial tools for entrepreneurs. Gurugram-based startup HostBooks is enabling that.





Noopur Chaturvedi, Country Head - SMB Businesses, PayU India





Noopur Chaturvedi of PayU India describes the role of the payments company in digitising payments for Indian SMBs, and explains how they can survive COVID-19.









Vinusha MK, a Class 5 student from Chennai, is the owner of Four Seasons Pastry, which offers cupcakes that are inspired by the four seasons.









As we enter the unlock phase from a nationwide lockdown, contactless procedures and other safety removing measures are turning to be among the basic requirements.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!