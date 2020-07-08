How Rapido leveraged its tech capabilities to fight COVID-19
Online bike taxi startup Rapido reinvented itself with delivery services during COVID-19, extending its services to deliver essentials during the lockdown.
- +0
- +0
Rapido's fight against COVID-19
Online bike taxi startup Rapido reinvented itself with delivery services during COVID-19, extending its services to deliver essentials during the lockdown.
Kaushik Mukherjee's journey to Udaan
Kaushik Mukherjee of Udaan speaks about his multifaceted tech journey, why he focuses on India-specific problems, and on building products in the B2B and B2C spaces.
Gaming, media companies poised to grow 10X
Japanese investment firm AET Fund Partner and India Project Lead Yuki Kawamura speaks about the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian startup ecosystem.
Making financial management easy
With the introduction of GST, digital account-keeping and storage are crucial tools for entrepreneurs. Gurugram-based startup HostBooks is enabling that.
Digital payments key to SMBs’ survival
Noopur Chaturvedi of PayU India describes the role of the payments company in digitising payments for Indian SMBs, and explains how they can survive COVID-19.
Meet 10-year-old chef-entrepreneur Vinusha MK
Vinusha MK, a Class 5 student from Chennai, is the owner of Four Seasons Pastry, which offers cupcakes that are inspired by the four seasons.
Technologies to reduce coronavirus risks
As we enter the unlock phase from a nationwide lockdown, contactless procedures and other safety removing measures are turning to be among the basic requirements.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0