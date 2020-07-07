Meet Ratan Tata's 27-year-old assistant who launched a startup course for aspiring entrepreneurs
Shantanu Naidu, who has been working closely with Ratan Tata for two years, started an online talk based on his life’s lessons that he converts into entrepreneurial lessons.
- +0
- +0
Ratan Tata's assistant launches startup course
Shantanu Naidu, who has been working closely with Ratan Tata for two years, started an online talk based on his life’s lessons that he converts into entrepreneurial lessons.
This startup helps Indians invest in US stocks
London-based wealth management startup Winvesta launched in India in March. It helps retail investors buy shares in S&P 500 companies through a mobile app.
How Near pivoted from adtech to SaaS
Founded by Anil Mathews, the Singapore and Bengaluru-based startup has built a large data resource, which can tell how consumers are behaving by location.
Delhi-based startup Pickrr is simplifying logistics
Pickrr strategically shifted its focus to make deliveries of essentials like food items, Ayurvedic products, and medicines to maintain its pre-lockdown numbers.
Reducing COVID-19’s impact on supply chain
Amit Kumar Alsisaria of Polestar Solutions & Services India, on why businesses need to design an agile and adaptive supply chain to better react to changing scenarios.
How COVID-19 has affected the beer industry
Kartikeya Sharma, President - South Asia of AB InBev, discusses the effects of the COVID cess on the beer industry, and how the government can help.
Meet the woman making education affordable
When Sunitha Jeevan Kulkarni started the Valley View High School to provide quality education for underprivileged kids, she had just eight students.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0