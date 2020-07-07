Meet Ratan Tata's 27-year-old assistant who launched a startup course for aspiring entrepreneurs

Shantanu Naidu, who has been working closely with Ratan Tata for two years, started an online talk based on his life’s lessons that he converts into entrepreneurial lessons.





Winvesta founders Prateek Jain (left) and Swastik Nigam





London-based wealth management startup Winvesta launched in India in March. It helps retail investors buy shares in S&P 500 companies through a mobile app.





Founder of Near.co, Anil Mathews





Founded by Anil Mathews, the Singapore and Bengaluru-based startup has built a large data resource, which can tell how consumers are behaving by location.





Team Pickrr





Pickrr strategically shifted its focus to make deliveries of essentials like food items, Ayurvedic products, and medicines to maintain its pre-lockdown numbers.









Amit Kumar Alsisaria of Polestar Solutions & Services India, on why businesses need to design an agile and adaptive supply chain to better react to changing scenarios.





Karthikeya Sharma, President - South Asia, Anheuser Bush InBev (AB InBev)





Kartikeya Sharma, President - South Asia of AB InBev, discusses the effects of the COVID cess on the beer industry, and how the government can help.





70-year-old Sunitha Kulkarni.





When Sunitha Jeevan Kulkarni started the Valley View High School to provide quality education for underprivileged kids, she had just eight students.





