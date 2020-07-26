Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with author Srishti Chaudhary, celebrating Parents' Day, to the fresh flavours of basil and thyme

Fiction writing is no easy task. Creating three-dimensional characters, mapping out an engaging plot, and showing the story unfold is hard work, and is a process that can take years to master.





Srishti Chaudhary

As author Srishti Chaudhary launches her second fiction novel titled, ‘Lallan Sweets,’ YSWeekender had a candid video chat with the Delhi-based author and discussed the tips and tricks of the trade of fiction writing.





Arzutra Garielle





Arzutra Garielle is a British Indian pop singer and songwriter, who fell in love with Bollywood at a very early age. Her recently released debut album, 'Woh Pal’ is a fusion of western and eastern melodic sounds, and features her unique singing style.





Arzutra has studied semi-Indian classical music with renowned classically trained teachers, as well as the Italian style of singing ‘Bel Canto,’ with a Spanish vocal teacher in the UK.

Don’t miss our exclusive interview with Arzutra Garielle as she talks about her recent album, her musical inspirations, and how she got into Bel Canto.





Entrepreneurs remember the advice of their parents on Parent's Day





Most of us have heard of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, but we may not have heard of the day that celebrates both your parents. Celebrated every year on July 26, Parents' Day is that wonderful holiday that attempts to pay a tribute to all parents and parenthood.





Every country marks Parents' Day in different ways with private and public celebrations. The common denominator is the special gifting that is part of the occasion, which could include flowers, chocolates, cards, or thoughtful presents.





Grow herbs and vegetables in your balcony garden





Are you worried about pesticides and additives in your vegetables and herbs? Why not create your own edible garden on your balcony or in your backyard?





There are several everyday herbs and greens which are easy to grow and do not require huge amounts of effort. Find a spot in your house where you can set up planters. Fill these planters or pots with soil and manure, and plant vegetable seeds. The joy of growing your own vegetables will contribute greatly to how much you enjoy them.

Don’t miss some useful tips from our nutritionist on the kinds of vegetables that can be grown at home.





A painting by Randolph Correia





There is no denying that COVID-19 has and will continue to shake the world and no industry will come out of it unscathed. Whenever the economy is hit, luxury items like art are the first to go. They are also the ones that take the longest to recover.





Artist and galleries have already begun to suffer great financial loss. While there seems no hope in sight for the art market, there is most definitely hope for art.





Chinu Kala

Do you enjoy reading self-improvement books? Do you admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi the most? Do you like men who allow women to follow their passions?





If so meet Chinu Kala, Founder of Rubans Accessories, a company which works with artisans from Jaipur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata to design and manufacture jewellery. Within a span of six years, the company soared to record a turnover of Rs 10 crore.





As for her motto, ‘The world is full of players, be a gamechanger,’ she believes is the best way to forge ahead to great success in your life and career.