Startups will play a vital role in data protection and privacy: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

In a video conference, the IT and Law Minister said India will never compromise on data sovereignty, and stressed on the need for data privacy.

By Vishal Krishna
18th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

With the country talking about becoming Atmanirbhar, or self-reliant, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke about data privacy and what the new data privacy bill offers. The Minister for Electronics and IT said that entrepreneurs in India should be encouraged to make India a data and digital powerhouse.


The minister was addressing a video conference about India's data privacy law, as a part of the memorial lecture series organised by Atmabodh, a non-profit for legal awareness.


The minister emphasised on the need of data privacy bill as India is going digital.


"India will soon create a health stack, agri-stack and education stack, which will bring in a powerhouse of data. We need data cleaning, refining, improvement, and innovation. Startups will play a vital role in this and will make India become powerful through its data economy. India is the third-largest startup ecosystem. There are 25 unicorns in the country. Our bill proposes a data protection authority which will protect citizens and their data privacy. It is fundamental and we should not have surveillance and invasion of privacy," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.


On the recent banning of 59 Chinese apps, the minister said,


“India has banned 59 apps because of data security and now we have 2,000 Indian apps that have applied for governments support. I want to make India the biggest mobile manufacturer in the world and the biggest digital economy – e-Kisan, e-courts – in the world."


Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad

Also Read

At YourStory's exclusive Digital India Townhall, Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds startups

How India protects its data

The minister outlined how going digital has helped people.


During the COVID-19, even the Indian courts went digital. There were 175,000 digital cases held at high courts, 734,600 digital cases in district courts, and 7,800 cases in the Supreme Court.


He said the National Judicial Data grid shows that there are 13.49 crore cases out of which three crore cases are pending. This allows the judiciary to identify how many cases are pending for more than ten years and technology can be used to tell the high court to fast-track cases.


"If you look at India's IT history, Indian companies serve 200 cities globally and pay taxes globally. But, how do you make India a digital nation? We must bridge the digital divide and create digital inclusion. There are 600 million smartphones in India, and more than one billion phones," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.


India is a leader in digital payments too. Rs 2,697 lakh crore of payments were made through various digital platforms in FY 2020. Around 97 crore bank accounts are verified by Aadhaar and it does threecrore identifications every day.


The minister said the government has been training six crore Indians in digital literacy of which 1.5 crore Indians are already certified as digitally literate.


"There are billions of data points generated with digital transactions and this data becomes property. I always say data is an asset and a critical and strategic asset. The question is who owns the data? I am advocating that data of India belongs to India and the community of sovereign India. Under no circumstances, we shall tolerate data imperialism and I am advocating for a sane data world. There should be data democracy," he emphasised.
Also Read

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat is resurgent India', says Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad


In the lecture series, several colleagues from the judicial world paid homage to Ravi Shankar Prasad's father – Thakur Prasad, who brought single-window clearance system for industrial investment in Bihar – and spoke about data privacy.


S N Jha, Senior Advocate and retired judge of the Supreme Court said that privacy is a fundamental right.


"For our economic progress, we need to learn how to balance privacy and economic progress. The preamble of the new data protection bill allows for data localisation and control over the export of data," Jha said.


Anant Vijay Singh, Senior Advocate of the High Court of Jharkhand, said, "Cybercrime is becoming a problem in every state. We need to go beyond the IT law."

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

Rishabh Mansur

How Delhi-based startup ExMyB is playing the matchmaker for small businesses and vendors

Vishal Krishna

Mukesh Ambani loses $2.5B after Reliance AGM; no longer sixth richest person

Sohini Mitter

[Jobs roundup] Work with B2B marketplace Jumbotail with these openings

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Thyrocare CEO breaks down healthcare's battle against COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 18

Kanishk Singh

The week that was: From Google investing in Reliance’s Jio Platforms to the rise of PhonePe

Vishal Krishna

From a platform facilitating the internet of underwater things to a soil intelligence system, meet the 12 startups from QDIC 2020 that are raising the innovation bar

Team YS

Knowledge and innovation excellence: CII summit presents tips from winners of the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise awards

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs roundup] Work with B2B marketplace Jumbotail with these openings

Apurva P

[YS Learn] Why PolicyBazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh believes it is the time to over-communicate

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Jul 20 2020

ASSOCHAM MASTER CLASS FOR STARTUPS ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS (IPR)

Online
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom