Agritech startup WayCool Foods receives $114K grant from Dutch development bank FMO

Agritech startup WayCool Foods will use this grant to procure and distribute dual-purpose PPE kits and enablement of on-site soil testing to farmers.

By Trisha Medhi
20th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chennai-based WayCool Foods, an agritech startup, has received a grant of $114,000 from the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO. The grant will be used for procurement and distribution of dual-purpose PPE kits and enablement of on-site soil testing to farmers.


The distribution is being carried out under the WayCool's flagship Outgrow Programme for farmers. Through this unique initiative, the platform claims to benefit 15,000 smallholding farmers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
funding,startups

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

[Funding alert] Lightbox leads $32M investment in agritech startup WayCool Foods


Sendhil Kumar Natarajan, Head-Agri Initiatives, WayCool Foods, said,


Farmers are essential service providers as they feed the nation. They are also very vulnerable during disruptive events, such as the ongoing pandemic. Our measures have focused on enabling farmers earn their livelihood while reducing the risks they face. The FMO grant will help us in protecting a significantly larger number of farmers and we thank FMO for their timely support.”


Founded in July 2015 by Karthik Jayaraman and Sanjay Dasari, WayCool intends to accelerate its path to profitability and will focus on maintaining, as well as further improving its lean, capital-efficient model. 


WayCool has previously raised three rounds of funding from Lightbox, LGT Lightstone Aspada, FMO, Caspian Impact Investment, and Northern Arc Capital Ltd.


Jaap Reinking, Director, Private Equity, FMO said,


We are proud to offer additional support during this period. India has experienced one of the world’s strictest lockdowns. These measures left little recourse for the country’s millions of farmers, particularly those in the poorest provinces, who were unable to get access to essentials and protective equipment. The initiative’s goal is to find affordable and reliable sources of PPE and ensure these are allocated where they are needed most. Additionally, this grant will be used to procure Soil Testing kits for farmers, which will ultimately improve their income and reduce wastage.


Based out of Hague, Netherlands, FMO invested in over 85 countries, focusing on emerging markets, supporting jobs and income generation, and improving people's lives in those parts of the world where this makes the biggest difference.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announces winner of video conference solution ‘grand challenge’

Sujata Sangwan

How a Silicon Valley techie and a media veteran launched an ambitious startup from a garage

Ramarko Sengupta

How this CEO transformed a loss-making infrastructure materials manufacturer into a Rs 150 Cr company

Bhavya Kaushal

[Startup Bharat] How two college students built a profitable home service business based in Jaipur

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Vinita Bali of Britannia on leading with empathy and focus on customer
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Maruti ties up with IIMB startup hub for mobility solutions

Press Trust of India

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announces winner of video conference solution ‘grand challenge’

Sujata Sangwan

Gmail services being restored, expect resolution for all users in near future: Google

Press Trust of India

Gmail services disrupted, company says investigating issue

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] SmarterBiz raises Rs 8 Cr in Pre-Series A from StartupXseed and angels

Sujata Sangwan

NPCI forms subsidiary for venturing into global markets

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Aug 21 2020

Gift of hope summit

Virtual event
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform