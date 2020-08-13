The role of a 6-yr-old in a $300 million deal
Bengaluru-based learning unicorn Byju's recently acquired Mumbai-based startup WhiteHat Jr. in an all-cash deal worth $300 million.
How Chennai climbed startup funding ladder in 2020
As Indian startups raise $4.16 billion in equity in the first six months of 2020, trends show that COVID-19 has pushed investors to look for promising startups in less explored territories.
Bringing a second ‘milk revolution’ using IoT
Milktech startup Stellapps currently digitises about 10 million litres of milk every day, which directly impacts two million dairy farmers in over 28,000 villages.
Fighting COVID-19 with Made in India ‘Go Corona’ bags
IoTfy’s GoCo bags are enabled with UVC LED to disinfect the articles inside the bag either with a button installed on the bag or remotely operated through an app.
Implementing large scale interventions for women empowerment
IWWAGE is conducting research and interventions along with government agencies like NITI Aayog, Ministry of Rural Development, and others for gender advocacy and women’s rights.
Meet Jatayu, the contactless litter picking machine
Founded by Abhishek Shelar, Spruce Up is attempting to secure the health, safety, and dignity of over four million waste pickers in India.
Translating skill development to entrepreneurial training
In India, close to 10 to 12 million people look for jobs every year. This makes it imperative for upskilling and training to co-exist with entrepreneurial training.
Enabling companies to liquidate stock
The Purchase House is an online marketplace for buying and selling of surplus stock and non-moving capital assets.
