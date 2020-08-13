The role of a 6-yr-old in a $300 million deal

Bengaluru-based learning unicorn Byju's recently acquired Mumbai-based startup WhiteHat Jr. in an all-cash deal worth $300 million.

By Team YS
13th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The role of a 6-yr-old in a $300 million deal 

byju

Bengaluru-based learning unicorn Byju's recently acquired Mumbai-based startup WhiteHat Jr. in an all-cash deal worth $300 million.


How Chennai climbed startup funding ladder in 2020

Indian startup funding H1 2020 citywise trends

Chennai rising high on startup funding ladder

As Indian startups raise $4.16 billion in equity in the first six months of 2020, trends show that COVID-19 has pushed investors to look for promising startups in less explored territories.


Bringing a second ‘milk revolution’ using IoT

Product Roadmap - Stellapps

The founding team of Stellapps

Milktech startup Stellapps currently digitises about 10 million litres of milk every day, which directly impacts two million dairy farmers in over 28,000 villages. 


Fighting COVID-19 with Made in India ‘Go Corona’ bags

iotfy

IoTfy's team

IoTfy’s GoCo bags are enabled with UVC LED to disinfect the articles inside the bag either with a button installed on the bag or remotely operated through an app.


Implementing large scale interventions for women empowerment 

IWWAGE head, Soumya Kapoor

Soumya Kapoor, Head of IWWAGE. Image source: Soumya Kapoor

IWWAGE is conducting research and interventions along with government agencies like NITI Aayog, Ministry of Rural Development, and others for gender advocacy and women’s rights.


Meet Jatayu, the contactless litter picking machine 

Spruce Up

Founded by Abhishek Shelar, Spruce Up is attempting to secure the health, safety, and dignity of over four million waste pickers in India. 


Translating skill development to entrepreneurial training

Entrepreneurial skill development

Image credit: Daisy

In India, close to 10 to 12 million people look for jobs every year. This makes it imperative for upskilling and training to co-exist with entrepreneurial training.


Enabling companies to liquidate stock

The Purchase House

Rushikesh Bhandari and Kanchan Bhandari, Cofounders, The Purchase House

The Purchase House is an online marketplace for buying and selling of surplus stock and non-moving capital assets. 


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Lenovo’s collaboration with Ahmedabad-based Prompt Group is helping address inefficiencies in the dairy industry

Ryan Frantz

PM Narendra Modi to launch 'transparent taxation' platform today

Press Trust of India

Flipkart launches startup accelerator programme with 16-week mentorship, $25,000 grant

Thimmaya Poojary

[Startup Bharat] This Udaipur-based jewellery startup’s silver accessories are worn by Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
The role of a 6-yr-old in a $300 million deal
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm Money launches stock broking to drive equities penetration, financial inclusion

Tenzin Pema

GeM has potential to handle transactions up to $100B per annum, says CEO

Press Trust of India

[Jobs Roundup] Join the logistics band with these openings at Shiprocket

Debolina Biswas

From Punjabi to Sanskrit, this edtech startup is making learning Indian languages relevant

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Eduvanz raises $5M in Series A led by Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

How this aerospace engineer who worked with NASA is now making UAVs for India’s Special Forces

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform