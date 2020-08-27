The secret to Byju Raveendran's success mantra; Paytm looks to hire over 1,000 across roles
Byju Raveendran grew up in Azhikode, where he studied in a Malayalam-medium government school. Paytm is looking to hire more than 1,000 people.
Byju Raveendran's success mantra
BJYU'S Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran grew up in the coastal village of Azhikode where he studied in a Malayalam-medium government school.
Paytm looks to hire over 1,000 across roles
Fintech unicorn Paytm has been expanding operations. Now, it is looking to hire more than 1,000 tech and non-tech roles and 50 key senior-level hires.
MIT COVID-19 Challenge India open for innovators
MIT COVID-19 Challenge is inviting participants from across the world to come up with solutions for India to provide practical solutions to fight the pandemic.
How Rapido cracked its first fundraise
When Aravind Sanka decided to start Rapido with Rishikesh SR and Pavan Guntupall, the market was already dominated by Ola and Uber.
Niki.ai is helping Bharat make transactions
IIT Kharagpur graduates – Sachin Jaiswal, Keshav Prawasi, Nitin Babel, and Shishir Modi — started Niki.ai to ensure that nobody gets left behind.
NorthMist launches range of facemasks
Bengaluru-based sustainable clothing startup NorthMist launched khadi and organic cotton facemasks this March, recording MRR of Rs 1 crore in July.
Nocca Robotics unveils oxygen therapy device
The Noccarc H210 device provides humidified and oxygen-rich air to patients through a nasal cannula. It is expected to start selling from September onwards.
