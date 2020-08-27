The secret to Byju Raveendran's success mantra; Paytm looks to hire over 1,000 across roles

BJYU'S Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran grew up in the coastal village of Azhikode where he studied in a Malayalam-medium government school.













Fintech unicorn Paytm has been expanding operations. Now, it is looking to hire more than 1,000 tech and non-tech roles and 50 key senior-level hires.













MIT COVID-19 Challenge is inviting participants from across the world to come up with solutions for India to provide practical solutions to fight the pandemic.









When Aravind Sanka decided to start Rapido with Rishikesh SR and Pavan Guntupall, the market was already dominated by Ola and Uber.





Founders of Niki.ai





IIT Kharagpur graduates – Sachin Jaiswal, Keshav Prawasi, Nitin Babel, and Shishir Modi — started Niki.ai to ensure that nobody gets left behind.





Founders Smrity Gupta and Arijit Mazumdar flaunt NorthMist masks





Bengaluru-based sustainable clothing startup NorthMist launched khadi and organic cotton facemasks this March, recording MRR of Rs 1 crore in July.









The Noccarc H210 device provides humidified and oxygen-rich air to patients through a nasal cannula. It is expected to start selling from September onwards.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!