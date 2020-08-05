Coronavirus updates for August 5

India recorded the highest single-day recoveries as more than 51,000 patients recovered from COVID-19, and the recovery rate has gone past 67 percent. According to the Health Ministry, over six lakh samples were tested. However, India also recorded the highest fresh COVID-19 cases in the world for the second consecutive day.





Goa has mandated all passengers to either undergo 14 days of home or paid quarantine upon arrival. Tamil Nadu has decided to allow gyms to open from August 10 in accordance with Unlock 3.0 guidelines. Mizoram has decided to not allow paramilitary personnel to enter the state in the wake of high prevalence of coronavirus among the forces.





Across the world, the number of confirmed global fatalities have reached 700,000. According to a study, people aged 60 and above account for around 50 percent of the fatalities in India, while those in the age group 45-60 account for 37 percent of the deaths.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





India needs bold reforms to kickstart the economy after COVID-19, says economist Paul Alapat





Paul Alapat of Acuity Knowledge Partners strongly believes India can leverage its strengths to turn into a major economic hub for the world, which seemed a distant aspiration until now.





The future of work in the new normal: hybrid, flexible, more productive





The ‘new normal’ has brought in opportunities for startups to leverage technology and come up with products that increase efficiency while working remotely, promote AI and upskilling, and rethink workspaces.





[Startup Bharat] As tea supply falls due to COVID-19, here’s how the sector is looking to survive





The harvesting of first flush tea or spring tea coincided with the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, causing a loss in crop production.





Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunities for local manufacturers to win the market





Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the television industry and why this is the time for local manufacturers to win the market.





These Made-in-India robots are helping health workers fight COVID-19





From monitoring temperature and sanitising spaces to enabling video conferencing with doctors, these robots by Indian startups are helping minimise human intervention and paving the way for the use of technology in our fight against COVID-19.





Focus, finance: How TiE Kolkata has helped local entrepreneurs stay afloat during the pandemic





Ever since the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus was imposed in March, entrepreneurs have been trying hard to thrive. Here’s how TiE Kolkata has helped them in their hour of need.





From food to hygiene kits, this NGO is helping the underprivileged during COVID-19





Founded in 2016, Samarpan is an NGO that is helping the needy and the underprivileged. During the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation has been very proactive in helping people who have lost their livelihoods.





More than 100 Indian healthcare professionals unite to fight the pandemic and its causes





Seeking to address the challenges that our healthcare systems are currently facing, over a hundred healthcare professionals have joined hands with FIAPO under the ‘Doctors for One Health’ initiative.





Whispering to the stars: Meet Anupam V Kapil, celebrity astrologer who predicted the COVID-19 outbreak





In an interview with Weekender, astro-numerologist Anupam V Kapil talks about the role of destiny, the impact numbers have on our lives, insightful predictions he has made in the past, and his upcoming projects.





How automation technology can help in COVID-19 management





Aided by automation technology, enterprises can tackle the pandemic in an effective and cost-efficient manner and reduce the risk of local outbreaks.





This AI-ML programme is empowering professionals to solve real-world problems in light of the COVID-19 pandemic





As the world struggles to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are playing a key role in better understanding and addressing the crisis.





110-year-old woman from Chitradurga wins battle against COVID-19





The frail woman walked out of a COVID-19 designated hospital in Chitradurga, Karnataka, with the support of four people to be greeted by a team of doctors and paramedical staff.