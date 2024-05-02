Mintoak appoints new executives to drive growth in the Middle East and Africa

Mintoak, a SaaS platform for payments and commerce, has appointed Chayan Hazra, Marlyn Jose, and Jyoti Shankar Mishra as key executives to strengthen its leadership team.

With these new appointments, the startup aims to enhance its presence in India and expand into geographies like the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Hazra will be appointed Head of Growth for International Business, while Jose will become the Head of Business Development for Africa. Mishra will serve as Head of Business Development in the Middle East.

The new team members will focus on areas critical to the company's growth, including digital payments, regulatory compliance, and global partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chayan, Marlyn, and Jyoti to the Mintoak family. Their collective experience and regional insights perfectly complement our strategic vision of expanding our global footprint. These appointments reinforce our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for empowering the SME community globally," said Raman Khanduja, Co-founder and CEO at Mintoak.

Mintoak, founded in 2017, is a merchant SaaS platform for banks, allowing them to integrate digital business solutions and cross-sell financial products.

Also Read Freshworks appoints Dennis Woodside as CEO, Girish Mathrubootham to be Executive Chairman

Its modularised, cloud-native, API-first payments platform enables banks and merchant acquirers in India, Africa, and the Middle East to rapidly scale value-added services to millions of SME customers.

The startup's services are implemented by HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, YES Bank, and Absa and Burgan Bank.

Last year, Mintoak raised a $20 million Series A funding round led by PayPal Ventures, with participation from British International Investment and existing investors HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures﻿.