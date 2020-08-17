Go Beyond Boundaries: Follow film producer Guneet Monga’s inspiring path to success through OPPO’s lens

Leading global smart device brand OPPO stands for all that is path breaking and game-changing. So, it comes as no surprise that the brand’s refreshing new campaign #GoBeyondBoundaries is inspiring people to push their own limits, break free from norms and make their own destiny by getting on the path of infinite success. This thought stems from OPPO’s own pioneering spirit, particularly the groundbreaking new Reno4 Pro.





The campaign aims to encourage you to seize the day and make the most of the opportunities that life gives you to undertake the incredible journey to infinity - which only starts once you break free.

Inspired by the incredible stories of some of India’s top achievers, OPPO brings you the journey of Guneet Monga, Founder and Producer, Sikhya Films and Ent, and the only Indian woman to have won an Academy Award, in an uplifting video on her road to infinity which started when she broke free.





While Guneet’s production house has churned out some notable films, including ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Masaan’ and ‘Zubaan’, among others, she earned an Academy Award in the Documentary Short Subject category in 2019. She is also one of only fifty artists from around the world to have been featured in Variety's International Women's Impact Report 2018, and only the second Indian to make it to the prestigious list. Her trailblazing work has made a mark across the international film festival circuit. Guneet’s mantra of fearlessness, optimism and daring to dream has led her towards her journey of infinity.





The video uncovers what fuels Guneet’s life, her stories and her journey, and how real stories are only found in the real world. It tells you that only when we stretch ourselves and dive deep does the real story emerge to take you to a place you’ve never been before — beyond boundaries.





Beautifully shot and executed, the video brings out Guneet’s indomitable spirit, her drive to push her own limits and uncover the diamond in the rough. It follows Guneet’s journey away from the mundane to a small tea shop in a village where she discovers the story of a lifetime. This aptly resonates with OPPO and its industry-first, breakthrough products like the stellar new Reno4 Pro. The latest addition to the series, the India-first Reno4 Pro takes the OPPO experience several notches higher by introducing the 3D Borderless Sense Screen, a 90Hz screen refresh rate, and a SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology. Not only this, OPPO has come up with another premium product i.e. the OPPO Watch. Combining style with fitness, it comes with a curved 1.91-inch AMOLED screen which is powered with industry-first 3D AMOLED dual-curved display.





From being a leader in the smartphone market to bringing you stories of leaders who chose the unconventional path, OPPO is driving inspiration, brilliance, and ingenuity among the people. OPPO is celebrating more such motivating and heartening stories with their Beyond Boundaries campaign. If you too have a #GoBeyondBoundaries story, visit OPPO’s website and share it with the world.