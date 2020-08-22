Content writing can help convert the art of writing into a marketing tool. In today's time, every company aims to make its content engaging to attract users/customers. This is usually across different types of websites, including blogs, social networks, ecommerce sites, news aggregators, and magazines.





Every website has a specific target audience and requires the most relevant content to attract business. Good content contains keywords that can improve a website's traffic.









A good content writer must be able to create engaging content and judge that level of engagement it will have. They are expected to ideate and conceptualise for the content and execute a strategy.





If you love playing with words and writing for brands, here are few job openings for you:

Zivame

Experience needed: 2-3 years





As a content writer at Zivame, the candidate is required to craft creative copy and conceptualise effective stories for blogs and articles. They need to work on communication for retail marketing collaterals and should be comfortable creating UX and app-related content for better user experience.





They will be working closely with the category, marketing, technology, and creative design teams to ensure the copy follows different teams' requirements. In addition to this, the candidate is required to take complete ownership and work closely with the Assistant Content Manager to complete content requirements for projects.





Zeta

Experience needed: 3-5 years





Zeta is looking for someone who can create and draft content for its properties such as blogs, websites, e-books, and social media. The candidate will be responsible for ideating and drafting content for sales collaterals such as brochures, leaflets, handouts, etc. and will be required to contribute towards developing and executing the monthly content calendar.





Apart from this, they will have to support the PR team in drafting articles for publishing in the media, drafting press releases, press announcements, and scripts for product demo videos.





Livspace

Experience needed: 1-2 years





The responsibilities of a content writer at Livspace include writing engaging and SEO-friendly articles for the Livspace magazine and other content platforms. For this, they are required to research and speak to designers, partner brands etc., as and when needed. They also have to curate relevant pictures from the Livspace website/web.





Candidates are expected to write authoritative and helpful articles for its design community and contribute ideas for the editorial calendar.





Nykaa

Experience needed: 1-8 years





The candidate will be primarily responsible for creating written content maintaining the brand standard and for creating communication for brand marketing communication. They are expected to ideate and conceptualise for content and execute strategy.





Apart from this, candidates are required to create website and app-related content for better user experience. This includes conceptualising and creating stories for blogs, articles, videos, website, banners, online and offline collaterals, emailers, and social media platforms.





Rapido

Experience needed: 5-9 years





The company expects the candidate to take ownership of copy briefs and answer them to a very high standard. The person needs to align with various internal and external stakeholders to develop creative strategies that are forward-thinking and in line with current media trends. They need to demonstrate a clear understanding of campaign objectives and devise strategies to achieve them.





An ideal candidate should have a detailed knowledge of the target audience of each project and maintain an accurate tone of voice. They should have the ability to judge creative concepts and copy, and clearly communicate.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)