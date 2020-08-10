Swiggy rolls out quick delivery service of grocery and daily essentials with Instamart

Swiggy’s Instamart promises to deliver these products within 30-45 minutes as the online demand continues to increase in the COVID-19 environment

By Thimmaya Poojary
10th Aug 2020
Footech unicorn Swiggy has unveiled a new grocery and daily essentials delivery service called Instamart starting with the city of Gurugram.


Swiggy said Instamart will deliver essential items within 30-45 minutes, as Swiggy looks to expand its range of services offered even as the competition is heating up in the online grocery and daily essentials space with the entry of larger players.


Speaking on the new development, a Swiggy spokesperson said,


“We are currently testing Swiggy Instamart to see how it augments our consumer promise of enabling unparalleled convenience by making grocery delivery more instant and delightful.”


Swiggy

Image Source: Shutterstock

The operations of Swiggy will be like a virtual convenience store, where it has worked with entrepreneurs who want to become retailers and allows them to go online through Instamart, according to people aware of these developments.


Instamart has an assortment of around 2,500 products, where the consumers can connect to their preferred stores in the city through the app. The categories include instant meals, snacks, ice creams, beverages, fruits and vegetables. Swiggy said it plans to introduce the service in Bengaluru soon.


According to the Swiggy spokesperson, through Instamart, the company wants to bring convenience to the fore as this service will be available between 7 am and 12 midnight.


“Instamart will address the unmet grocery needs of the time-pressed, convenience-seeking urban consumer,” the spokesperson added.


The online delivery of grocery and daily essentials has picked up given the COVID-19 environment. This has seen companies like Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Jio upping the ante. Flipkart recently launched Flipkart Quick to enable a 90 minute delivery model for more than 2,000 products in categories such as grocery, fresh, dairy, meat, mobiles, electronics accessories, stationery items, and home accessories in the first phase.


These developments have also meant ecommerce companies will engage more closely with the kirana or the neighbourhood daily essentials and grocery stores.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

