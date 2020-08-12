Watch Byju Raveendran talk about the $300-million Whitehat Jr acquisition
In this exclusive conversation, Byju Raveendran gives a behind-the-scenes peek into what went into the Whitehat Jr acquisition and what the future holds for BYJU'S.
Tech journey of Zilingo's Dhruv Kapoor
Dhruv Kapoor, Co-founder and CTO of the Southeast Asian ecommerce unicorn Zilingo, talks about his coding journey and the power of technology.
Cloud-based solution for food businesses
TechMainstay Software is offering a cloud-based solution to help food outlets and chains to manage several functions such as billing and CRM.
Digitising higher education institutions
iWeb Technologies is a cloud and SaaS ERP solutions company focused on digitising end-to-end operations for educational institutes.
Apps to improve English language skills
Regional language teaching in schools might put brakes in the English curriculum. Here are six apps to brush up your English skills.
Building a business after visa rejection
Vasudev Adiga quit his job to start a food business in the early 90s. In 2018, he founded Sri Anantheswara Foods and now manages two brands.
Treating people infected with COVID-19
Dr Usha Holla talks about what it is like to treat people infected with COVID-19, the nature of the virus, and the role of empathy in medical aid.
Clocking Rs 3 Cr revenue with quirky socks
Catering to Gen Z and the millennial population, Noida-based socks brand designs funky socks that are cognisant of internet trends and pop culture.
