Watch Byju Raveendran talk about the $300-million Whitehat Jr acquisition

In this exclusive conversation, Byju Raveendran gives a behind-the-scenes peek into what went into the Whitehat Jr acquisition and what the future holds for BYJU'S.

By Team YS
12th Aug 2020
BYJU'S CEO on $300 million Whitehat Jr deal

BYJU's

In this exclusive conversation, Byju Raveendran gives a behind-the-scenes peek into what went into the Whitehat Jr acquisition and what the future holds for BYJU'S.


