Watch Byju Raveendran talk about the $300-million Whitehat Jr acquisition

In this exclusive conversation, Byju Raveendran gives a behind-the-scenes peek into what went into the Whitehat Jr acquisition and what the future holds for BYJU'S.





Dhruv Kapoor, Co-founder and CTO of the Southeast Asian ecommerce unicorn Zilingo, talks about his coding journey and the power of technology.





Rahil Shaikh and Nilesh Gaikwad launched TechMainstay Software to help food businesses manage their operations through their restaurant management software, TMBill. Credit: TechMainstay Software

TechMainstay Software is offering a cloud-based solution to help food outlets and chains to manage several functions such as billing and CRM.





Founders of iWeb Tech

iWeb Technologies is a cloud and SaaS ERP solutions company focused on digitising end-to-end operations for educational institutes.





Image Credit: Connectiva Systems

Regional language teaching in schools might put brakes in the English curriculum. Here are six apps to brush up your English skills.





Vasudev Adiga, Founder of Sri Anantheswara Foods | Image Source: Vasudev's team

Vasudev Adiga quit his job to start a food business in the early 90s. In 2018, he founded Sri Anantheswara Foods and now manages two brands.





Dr Usha Holla, resident doctor at Lokamanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Usha Holla talks about what it is like to treat people infected with COVID-19, the nature of the virus, and the role of empathy in medical aid.





Vidushi Kanoria, Co-founder, Soxytoes

Catering to Gen Z and the millennial population, Noida-based socks brand designs funky socks that are cognisant of internet trends and pop culture.





