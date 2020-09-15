TheNationGetsToKnow: Arnab Goswami's candid interview; Inside India's data-led green revolution

Arnab Goswami on taking on the "Goliaths" in the media industry, facing criticism for his style of journalism, and more.





Agritech startups are working to enhance crop output, increase farmer incomes, better farm management, and drive efficiencies.





Tekion founder Jay Vijayan

Tech startup Tekion, founded by Jay Vijayan, wants to redefine how software is being used by the automotive industry.





WOW Skin Science Co-founder Manish Chowdhary

Bengaluru-based consumer-internet brand WOW Skin Science’s revenue has jumped a whopping 18 times over the last four years.





Interior designer Sushmita Singh

Interior designer-entrepreneur Sushmita Singh started up twice, making an average revenue of Rs 10 crore every four to five years.





Surga Thilakan - Co-founder of Salesken

AI startup Salesken offers sales teams real-time insights and cues to gauge customer sentiment and improve conversions.





Biplab Das started NGO Kishalay Foundation to implement various interventions in early education in the Sundarbans.





Shaily Grover, Founder, Paramount Segimed Pvt Ltd.

Started in 1993, Paramount Surgimed launched additional production lines to manufacture three-ply and N95 masks amidst COVID-19.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!