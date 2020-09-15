#TheNationGetsToKnow: Arnab Goswami's candid interview; Inside India's data-led green revolution
- +0
- +0
#TheNationGetsToKnow Arnab Goswami
Arnab Goswami on taking on the "Goliaths" in the media industry, facing criticism for his style of journalism, and more.
India's data-led green revolution
Agritech startups are working to enhance crop output, increase farmer incomes, better farm management, and drive efficiencies.
A cloud-native ERP for the car industry
Tech startup Tekion, founded by Jay Vijayan, wants to redefine how software is being used by the automotive industry.
WOW Co-founder on building a brand
Bengaluru-based consumer-internet brand WOW Skin Science’s revenue has jumped a whopping 18 times over the last four years.
Building an interior designing firm
Interior designer-entrepreneur Sushmita Singh started up twice, making an average revenue of Rs 10 crore every four to five years.
Using conversational AI to drive sales
AI startup Salesken offers sales teams real-time insights and cues to gauge customer sentiment and improve conversions.
Empowering children with quality education
Biplab Das started NGO Kishalay Foundation to implement various interventions in early education in the Sundarbans.
Paramount Surgimed clocks Rs 50 Cr turnover
Started in 1993, Paramount Surgimed launched additional production lines to manufacture three-ply and N95 masks amidst COVID-19.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0