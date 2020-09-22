[Funding alert] Enterprise debt platform Vivriti Capital raises Rs 100 Cr led by Creation Investments

Enterprise debt platform Vivriti Capital has raised Rs 100 crore in a round led by its existing investor Creation Investments.





Commenting on the investment, Gaurav Kumar and Vineet Sukumar, Founders and MD - Vivriti Capital said,





“The successful closure of this round amidst the pandemic is a tremendous validation of the immense trust and confidence our investors have on us and the strength of our unique model. In just over three years, CredAvenueTM has emerged as the leading platform for enterprise debt and in many ways, it's redefining the debt and structured finance space in India. We have a significant first mover advantage in this space and the opportunity ahead is galactic."

"The funds infused will be used to further strengthen our technological and analytical capabilities and ramp up new platforms which we have launched specifically for co-lending, supply chain among others. We will also invest more into our asset management business to set up and launch unique funds spanning the BBB to AAA fixed income universe," they added.

Founded in 2017, Vivriti Capital owns and manages CredAvenueTM, a leading online platform for enterprise debt in India. The platform claims to have 120+ institutional investors/lenders, 260+ enterprise clients, over five lakh individual and SME borrowers, and has enabled debt exceeding Rs 30,000 crore.

According to a statement by the company, the Chennai-based startup had earlier raised Rs 350 crore in March 2020 from LGT Lightstone Aspada and Rs 310 crore in 2019 from Creation Investments, therefore raising more than Rs 760 crore in equity capital from investors till date.

Tyler Day, Director, Creation Investments Capital Management said,





"Vivriti is uniquely placed in the Indian ecosystem as a lender and facilitator of debt in the impact space with their unparalleled technology platform, strong management team, and comprehensive product offerings. The macro-environment in the last six months brought out the potential of Vivriti's marketplace, through which they facilitated debt raise for a large number of clients as well as helped investors in their due diligence and deal executions. We continue to believe that given their core strengths, Vivriti has immense potential to revolutionise the Indian debt landscape".