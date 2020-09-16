[Funding alert] Ecommerce management startup Assiduus Global raises $1M in Series A round

By Trisha Medhi|16th Sep 2020
Ecommerce management startup Assiduus Global will use the funding to develop and expand the brands, especially in the domain of Nutraceuticals and beauty.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based ecommerce management firm Assiduus Global, on Thursday, raised $1 million in Series A funding for its India business. The round was led by multiple investors including VC Firm K Partners and a few notable HNI’s.

According to company statement, the startup will use the fresh fund to develop and expand the brands, especially in the domain of Nutraceuticals and beauty.

Commenting on the funding, Somdutta Singh, Founder and Chief at Assiduus Group, said,


“The funding will help us aggressively to develop stronger market offerings, expand our efforts into key markets as well as broaden and accelerate product development and technology prowess. Having the financial support and domain expertise from our team leaders will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly – and with the benefit of experience, perspective, and relationships of our investors who are supporting us through an accelerated growth period.”

Somdutta Singh, Founder and Chief, Assiduus Group

Somdutta Singh, Founder and Chief, Assiduus Group

ALSO READ

Also Read

[Funding alert] Kerala-based agritech startup Farmers Fresh Zone raises Rs 3.5 Cr led by IAN Fund


Assiduus Global owns brands that include Irotica and Biotevia in India, and partners with global Fortune 500 companies to help them build and scale their global ecommerce business by becoming their exclusive global distribution and supply chain partner.


The company plans to launch a new line of health and nutrition supplements for children, as well as beauty and wellness supplements for women under the brand name Smart Vitamins and Boss Lady Beauty respectively. The brand is in the stage of expansion to other countries, namely, UAE and Singapore.


Speaking about the investment, David Newman, HNI investor, said, “Assiduus is a great example of the type of industry 5.0 focus capital-efficient business that we like to invest in. It marries technology along with its brands to bring the highest amount of profitability for ecommerce players.”


Amidst the pandemic, Assiduus collaborated with global pharmaceutical company Brinton pharmaceuticals, to jointly launch their COVID-19 range of merchandise on ecommerce platforms to promote the visionary Make In India initiative and help communities in dire need of support.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fit&Glow co-Founder Manish Chowdhary recounts his favourite memories of Australia

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] Chandigarh-based EVage is driving towards a greener future with its Made-in-India four-wheeler

Thimmaya Poojary

How Motilal Oswal is upholding its 33-year- old legacy of wealth creation through its ‘Phygital’ transformation

Siddhesh Raut

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Newton School raises $650,000 led by Nexus Venture Partners

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Meet Yiftach Shoolman of Redis Labs; SureMDM helps companies manage their not-so-smart devices
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Brinton Pharmaceuticals raises Rs 10 Cr debt from BlackSoil Capital

Press Trust of India

[Startup Bharat] Chandigarh-based EVage is driving towards a greener future with its Made-in-India four-wheeler

Thimmaya Poojary

The ESOP Complex – Part II

Subramanya S V

Here’s how you can improve your business efficiency with seamless integration to Xoxoday Plum’s rewards & benefits platform

Team YS

CB Insights makes second acquisition in 2 months, plans to untangle global blockchain ecosystem

Tenzin Pema

[Funding alert] Observe.AI raises $54M in Series B round led by Menlo Ventures

Thimmaya Poojary

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details