Instamojo's CTO on his tech journey; And now there's the 'un'school

By Team YS|9th Sep 2020
As CTO of payment gateway Instamojo, Aditya Sengupta has helped simplify financial transactions for individuals and small businesses.
The journey of Instamojo's Aditya Sengupta

instamojo cto

As CTO of payment gateway Instamojo, Aditya Sengupta has helped simplify financial transactions for individuals and small businesses.


From zero to million downloads overnight

Sorted AI

Kaagaz Scanner Founders

An alternative to the now-banned CamScanner, Kaagaz Scanner app got a special mention in AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.


Imparting industry skills through education

Unschool

The Unschool team

Unschool is an edtech platform where industry experts host online courses for students and incentivise them to finish the course.


Making India's hemp industry mainstream

India Hemp & Co founders

India Hemp & Co's founders

India Hemp & Co sells hemp-based products such as hemp hearts, oil, trail mix, and powder, starting at Rs 449 via its website.


Clothing brand that sustains livelihoods

tamarind chutney

Tamarind Chutney is a sustainable clothing brand that focuses on generating consistent livelihoods for artisans.


Tapping into the influencer network

Lets Influence

Bhawna Sethi, Founder, Lets Influence

Marketing agency LetsInfluence connects brands with suitable social media influencers to strategise campaigns and collaborations.


How Indian states achieved high literacy

Literacy rate

According to a survey by the National Statistical Office, Kerala achieved the highest literacy rate, followed by Delhi and Uttarakhand.


Securing India through surveillance

anuj

Anuj Rajain, CEO, Soteria

Soteria monitors over 1,000 locations in India, Singapore, and the UK across IT/ITes, telecom, retail, and manufacturing sectors.


