Instamojo's CTO on his tech journey; And now there's the 'un'school
The journey of Instamojo's Aditya Sengupta
As CTO of payment gateway Instamojo, Aditya Sengupta has helped simplify financial transactions for individuals and small businesses.
From zero to million downloads overnight
An alternative to the now-banned CamScanner, Kaagaz Scanner app got a special mention in AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.
Imparting industry skills through education
Unschool is an edtech platform where industry experts host online courses for students and incentivise them to finish the course.
Making India's hemp industry mainstream
India Hemp & Co sells hemp-based products such as hemp hearts, oil, trail mix, and powder, starting at Rs 449 via its website.
Clothing brand that sustains livelihoods
Tamarind Chutney is a sustainable clothing brand that focuses on generating consistent livelihoods for artisans.
Tapping into the influencer network
Marketing agency LetsInfluence connects brands with suitable social media influencers to strategise campaigns and collaborations.
How Indian states achieved high literacy
According to a survey by the National Statistical Office, Kerala achieved the highest literacy rate, followed by Delhi and Uttarakhand.
Securing India through surveillance
Soteria monitors over 1,000 locations in India, Singapore, and the UK across IT/ITes, telecom, retail, and manufacturing sectors.
