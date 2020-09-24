Homegrown or made in India apps are the talk of the town now. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the ban of various Chinese apps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to become more aatmanirbhar. He asked Indians to be ‘vocal for local’, following which many homegrown apps rose to prominence.





One such app is Gurugram-based Bolo Indya founded by Varun Saxena in 2019. A short video platform, it allows users to create, watch, and share videos across more than 23 entertainment, talent, and infotainment categories.





The app's user base is primarily from Tier II and III cities, and it offers content in about 14 Indian languages. Bolo Indya claims to have witnessed more than 32 lakh monthly creators, each contributing more than 33 videos per month.

Varun Saxena, Founder, Bolo Indya





Last month, the startup raised $300,000 Pre-Series A1 round of funding led by Eagle10 Ventures, India Accelerator, and HNIs.





Bolo Indya has has aggressive hiring plans in the technology team across Android, IOS, AI, content. If you want to join Bolo Indya, here are the roles you can explore:

Android Developer

Experience needed: 4+ years





The company is looking for an Android developer who can be a part of its technology team. About 70 percent of Bolo Indya users are on Android today and making their experience and journey seamless will be the candidate's prime objective. From architectural design and ensuring its execution on current and future technologies, they will be owning the delivery at speed and with perfection for multiple product features. Being hands-on with Android design patterns like MVP and MVVM and Knowledge in Core Java (JDK, Core Libraries, JSONParsing, HTTP Requests) is a must for this role.





For more information, click here.

iOS Developer

Experience needed: 4+ years





As a senior iOS developer, the candidate will contribute directly to the overall growth of Bolo Indya and the impact on user experience. The individual will be responsible for anticipating, resolving, and ensuring continuity of the application performance across a different range of iOS devices. They will have to lead development efforts, including feasibility, design, development, testing, and deployment on the iOS client stack. Additionally, they will have to provide support to the QA team to set up tools and processes to ensure high performance of the application.





For more information, click here.

Full Stack Engineer

Experience needed: 4+ years





This role requires the candidate to build robust, secure, and scalable services to power Bolo Indya on mobile and website. While experience in Python is a must for this, the candidate should also have a strong hold on ReactJS, Solr, Redis& Neo4j. The responsibilities of this role include continuously monitoring and ensuring the sub-second latency of developed services as well as assessing and evaluating potential solutions to given challenges. They will also need to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system as well as create database schemas that represent and support business processes.





For more information, click here.

Product Manager

Experience needed: 3+ years





The candidate under this role will be responsible for leading a team of high performing individuals who own the entire product lifecycle, from strategy to evaluation. They will also work cross-functionally to complete product roadmaps and discover new opportunities. The individual will be responsible for creating business models and analysing the competitive landscape. They need to develop and monitor data-driven analytics as well as data-driven experiments on product side to enhance user retention and engagement. Their responsibilities also include ensuring improvement and better experience of product with every shipment of product version.





For more information, click here.

Head of Partnerships

Experience needed: 6+ years





As a Head of Partnerships, the candidate's responsibilities will be all about hitting the partnership growth numbers. Revenue and new customer acquisition will be a very important part of their KPI. The candidate will be expected to build and lead a team to plan, implement, analyse, and optimise all activities related to partnership growth and retention. They will be working with the marketing team to plan and execute promotion initiatives across all partner channels, and with the technology team to introduce new partner-related products to help onboard and service partners better.





For more information, click here.