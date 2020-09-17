[Jobs Roundup] Build for Bharat with these openings at SaaS startup Vernacular.ai

IIT Roorkee graduates Sourabh Gupta and Akshay Deshraj founded Vernacular.ai to revolutionise customer interaction. It uses an artificial intelligence (AI) based voice assistant to empower locals and equip enterprises to cater to the non-English speaking population of the country.





The Bengaluru-based SaaS startup serves more than 25 enterprise clients in 16 different languages in the banking, insurance, food and beverages, and hospitality sectors.





In May this year, Vernacular.ai raised $5.1 million in its Series A funding round. The round was led by Exfinity Ventures and Kalaari Capital. AngelList, IAN Fund, and LetsVenture also participated in the round.





In a statement, Vernacular.ai said that it would be using the funds on research and development, and to expand into Southeast Asia and the US. The startup has been aggressively hiring to stick to its growth plans. It has a team of 55 employees, out of which around 35 were hired during the pandemic itself.





Vernacular.ai is now looking to almost double its headcount to 100 employees by the end of this year.

Vernacular.ai Co-founders Akshay Deshraj and Sourabh Gupta





If you are excited about building for Tier II and Tier III audience, YourStory has curated a list of job openings at Vernacular.ai:

Director of Sales

Experience required: N/A





The Director of Sales will be responsible for consulting C-level executives and help them understand how Vernacular.ai can create value in their respective organisations.





The candidate will be required to drive sales, aggressively expand the customer base, and generate new revenue. Additionally, they will have to work with the leadership team to provide input on the growth of the business and align revenue strategies. The Director of Sales will be required to contact potential prospects from personally-generated research to build a robust sales pipeline.





Data Annotator

Experience required: 1+ years





As a data associate, the candidate will be required to work closely with the product and machine learning (ML) team. The candidate will be required to provide feedback to improve the existing tools, analyse the performance of the conversational bots, and provide actionable insights.





The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in any field. They should have at least a year's experience of working in a fast-paced environment and should have knowledge about National Language Processing.





Product Designer

Experience required: 1 to 3 years





The Product Designer at Vernacular.ai will be responsible for creating new services from scratch and build upon the existing features. The candidate should have an eye for analysing problems and experimenting with new ideas.





The ideal candidate must have one to three years of experience working as a UX or Product Designer. They should have a portfolio demonstrating skills, and ability to communicate ideas effectively.





Lead ML Research Engineer

Experience required: 2+ years





The Machine Learning (ML) Research Engineering Lead will be responsible for designing, developing, and augmenting ML models and algorithms. They will have to perform experiments and statistical analyses to draw conclusions and take modeling decisions.





The ideal candidate should have over two years of industrial or academic experience, along with experience in ML, preferably in NLP or Speech.





DevOps Lead

Experience required: 3+ years





The DevOps Lead at Vernacular.ai will be representing the technology perspective and priorities to leadership and other stakeholders by continuously communicating timeline, scope, risks, and technical road map.





The DevOps Lead should have understanding of one of more of the public cloud services such as AWS, GCP, and Azure. They should have more than two years of demonstrable experience in leading site reliability and performance in large-scale, high-traffic environments.





