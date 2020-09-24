Leadership talk with Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners; Ola Foods' bets on cloud kitchens and contactless delivery

Bejul Somaia, Managing Director of Lightspeed Venture Partners, talks about his learnings from investing in BYJU'S, OYO, etc.





Ola Food's Khichdi Experiment has been able to acquired around 80 percent market share within just one year of its launch | Image Source: Ola Foods

With its multi-brand kitchen model, Ola Foods is betting on favourable tailwinds, cloud kitchens, and contactless food delivery.





The Coralogix team

Israeli log analytics startup Coralogix empowers DevOps teams to autonomously manage and analyse log data in cloud applications.





Image Credit: Ahamed

Two separate reports say there will be more shoppers in Bharat than in the metros during this year’s online festive sales.





Capacita Connect is helping migrants who have moved back to their home states by finding them jobs and upskilling them.





Abhijeet Kaji and Vanshika Choudhary, Co-founders of KNYA, KNYA Uniforms, and KNYA MED

Vanshika Choudhary and Abhijeet Kaji are using their apparel manufacturing facilities to supply PPE kits to over 250 hospitals.





The students with the prototype model

Swasner, a helmet ventilator built by the students of IIIT Bhubaneswar, can be used as part of the PPE kits for frontline workers.





Shyam Thakur, Founder, Momo King

Momo King serves traditional Himalayan delicacies, growing from Rs 2,000 sales a day to clocking Rs 7 crore turnover in three years.





