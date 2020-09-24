Leadership talk with Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners; Ola Foods' bets on cloud kitchens and contactless delivery
- +0
- +0
Leadership talk with Bejul Somaia
Bejul Somaia, Managing Director of Lightspeed Venture Partners, talks about his learnings from investing in BYJU'S, OYO, etc.
Inside Ola Foods' bet on cloud kitchens
With its multi-brand kitchen model, Ola Foods is betting on favourable tailwinds, cloud kitchens, and contactless food delivery.
Helping BookMyShow, PayU manage data
Israeli log analytics startup Coralogix empowers DevOps teams to autonomously manage and analyse log data in cloud applications.
Impact of Tier II, III shoppers on festive season
Two separate reports say there will be more shoppers in Bharat than in the metros during this year’s online festive sales.
Enabling migrants to find jobs amid COVID-19
Capacita Connect is helping migrants who have moved back to their home states by finding them jobs and upskilling them.
Pivoting to manufacture PPE kits
Vanshika Choudhary and Abhijeet Kaji are using their apparel manufacturing facilities to supply PPE kits to over 250 hospitals.
Protecting frontline workers from COVID-19
Swasner, a helmet ventilator built by the students of IIIT Bhubaneswar, can be used as part of the PPE kits for frontline workers.
How a Class X dropout built Rs 7 Cr QSR chain
Momo King serves traditional Himalayan delicacies, growing from Rs 2,000 sales a day to clocking Rs 7 crore turnover in three years.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0