This 10-week programme aims to help founders of ML startups achieve scale

Businesses across sectors are increasingly adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into many of their key operations to tap into new growth opportunities.





In fact, according to a survey by the International Data Corporation, the adoption rate of AI and ML by businesses has been on a steady rise and by 2025, at least 50 percent of enterprise applications will have embedded AI and ML functionality as an integral part of their businesses.





As a result, a growing number of startups are seeking to tap into the seemingly limitless opportunities for growth and development that machine learning offers, from streamlining processes to harnessing crucial insights to reducing costs through automation.





To help curious and driven startup founders to build and develop their core ML venture, YourStory and Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched the ML Elevate programme, in association with Intel and Nexus Venture Partners





Applications are now open for the ML Elevate programme. If you are a startup founder who seeks guidance and resources to build, scale and grow your core ML venture, click here to apply.

Program overview and key features

ML Camp: All applicants will first undergo a baseline assessment in October. Selected applicants will then be taken through ML Camp — the first phase of the programme. Here, participants will get an overview on the aspects that govern the growth of a machine learning startup through workshops and keynote sessions by industry leaders across sectors and AWS experts.





ML Sprint: Starting from November, shortlisted startups will power through ML Sprint — An intensive four weeks of mentor video master classes delivered by industry leaders, successful founders, VCs, and AWS experts.





Mentors will offer their expertise across key aspects of a core ML startup including product strategy, go-to-market, technology, hiring, funding, among others. Right from achieving product market fit, adopting the right technology stack, acquiring or retaining customers, to hiring the right set of talent to making your startup VC ready, they will guide participants in building their core ML startup and attain growth and scale.

ML AMAs: The top 30 participants of the programme get to participate in ask-me-anything sessions with mentors and leading industry experts from key industry verticals to get their burning questions answered and help accelerate their growth.





ML Connect: The top 30 participants will showcase their offerings at YourStory TechSparks 2020, while the top 10 participants will get featured on Amazon AI Conclave 2020. The top 10 participants will also get a chance to connect with and pitch in front of VCs and Enterprises.





In addition, the top 30 participants of the programme also get access to resources such as credits and offers by AWS, Intel and other Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to power their growth.

Who can apply

Startup founders who are curious, and are interested in exploring the limitless possibilities of AI and ML in solving key operational and business challenges across industry use cases, are ideal candidates. Startups that have raised under $1 million, and have been functioning for less than three years with less than 20 team members are encouraged to apply. Startups seeking their ideal product-market-fit, and looking to improve their customer acquisition can also apply.

To build, grow and scale your core ML startup, click here to apply to the ML Elevate programme today.