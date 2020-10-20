Ajay Sawhney of MeitY reveals the future of Digital India at TechSparks 2020
- +0
- +0
The road ahead for Digital India
When it comes to making people digitally empowered, Ajay is a powerhouse of knowledge. Watch him speak at TechSparks 2020.
Leadership lessons from Adani Wilmar Dy CEO
Adani Wilmar Dy CEO Angshu Mallick believes passion and a long-term commitment to a business are essential for growth and success.
Boingg! into the children furniture market
Children’s furniture startup Boingg! survived days of zero revenue in the lockdown. Now, it aims to reach Rs 50 lakh revenue.
Indic language tech for Indian startups
Gurugram-based AI startup Process9's Indic language technologies service verticals like ecommerce, entertainment, fintech, and travel.
SaaS for touch-free vending experience
Pune-based Vendekin retrofits existing vending machines to enable users to purchase via a mobile app and make cashless payments.
Walk stress-free with massager backpacks
Founded in 2018, EUME’s massager backpack raked in Rs 70 lakh revenue within seven hours of being featured on Good Morning America.
The life mission of a railway engineer
Sushil Kumar Meena's NGO Nirbhed Foundation has helped with the education of 3,700 underprivileged children across India.
Sanjivani is placing its bets on omnichannel
Started in 2006 by Mayank Garg, Sanjivani now has over 72 standalone pharmacies across India and is betting on an omnichannel strategy.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome
- +0
- +0