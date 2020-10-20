Ajay Sawhney of MeitY reveals the future of Digital India at TechSparks 2020

When it comes to making people digitally empowered, Ajay is a powerhouse of knowledge. Watch him speak at TechSparks 2020.





Adani Wilmar Dy CEO Angshu Mallick believes passion and a long-term commitment to a business are essential for growth and success.





Neha Indori and Dhruvan Barar, Co-founders of Boingg! | Image source: Boingg!

Children’s furniture startup Boingg! survived days of zero revenue in the lockdown. Now, it aims to reach Rs 50 lakh revenue.





Process9 Co-founders

Gurugram-based AI startup Process9's Indic language technologies service verticals like ecommerce, entertainment, fintech, and travel.





Pune-based Vendekin retrofits existing vending machines to enable users to purchase via a mobile app and make cashless payments.





Naina Parekh, Founder of EUME

Founded in 2018, EUME’s massager backpack raked in Rs 70 lakh revenue within seven hours of being featured on Good Morning America.





Sushil Kumar Meena's NGO Nirbhed Foundation has helped with the education of 3,700 underprivileged children across India.





Started in 2006 by Mayank Garg, Sanjivani now has over 72 standalone pharmacies across India and is betting on an omnichannel strategy.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!