Uber users can now pay for their rides with Amazon Pay

By Press Trust of India|13th Oct 2020
Amazon Pay can now be added as a digital payment option on the Uber app and will promote cashless transactions amidst the pandemic. India is the first market where the two American companies have formed such an alliance.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon Pay and Uber on Monday announced a partnership that will allow users in India to pay for their rides on the ride-hailing platform using Amazon Pay. India is the first market where the two American companies have formed such an alliance.


The partnership will see Amazon Pay being integrated as a payment option on the Uber app, enabling millions of customers to make contactless, safe, and secure payments for their Uber rides, a statement said.


To facilitate their Uber trip, customers will need to link their Amazon Pay account to Uber by clicking on the 'Payments' icon and choosing Amazon Pay.


In order to make the payment process as seamless as possible, the ride fare for any subsequent Uber trips will be automatically paid from their Amazon Pay balance after the completion of a trip.

"We are delighted to add Amazon Pay as an additional digital payment option on our app for promoting cashless transactions, minimising contact, and enhancing social distancing that will help keep both riders and drivers safe," Uber APAC Director, Business Development, Nandini Maheshwari said.
Uber

Image Source:Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Uber partners with Lithium Urban Technologies to onboard 1,000+ electric vehicles in five cities

India is the first global market where Amazon Pay has been enabled in the Uber app, making this a landmark partnership for both global companies in a market of strategic importance, she added.


"Amazon Pay is always looking to make the lives of our customers convenient. This partnership with Uber will allow customers to complete their transaction in a contactless manner, especially during the pandemic," said Manesh Mahatme, Director Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India.


Uber currently allows users to pay for rides using modes like cash, credit cards, Paytm wallets and Google Pay among others.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Kolkata’s Chowman launched two new restaurants and a cloud kitchen amidst the pandemic

Debolina Biswas

[Startup Bharat] This Udaipur-based jewellery startup’s silver accessories are worn by Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Fitness startup TREAD raises $1.1 M from Better Capital, Kunal Shah, Gaurav Munjal, and more

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup and D2C brand Anveshan raises Rs 1.12 Cr from Titan Capital

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Decode the future of mobility with Bhavish Aggarwal at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bicycle startup AlphaVector records 2.5x rise in monthly revenue rate

Thimmaya Poojary

Facebook India appoints Sunil Abraham as Public Policy Director for Data and Emerging Tech

Press Trust of India

Microsoft, AICTE collaborate to skill students, educators in AI, IoT, Big Data, more

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Tea brand TeaMonk raises Rs 6.5 Cr led by Inflection Point Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Farm reforms will help turn farmers into entrepreneurs: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup and D2C brand Anveshan raises Rs 1.12 Cr from Titan Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details