Uber partners with Lithium Urban Technologies to onboard 1,000+ electric vehicles in five cities

By Press Trust of India|8th Oct 2020
Lithium Urban's charging hubs have the capacity to charge multiple cars and buses simultaneously, Uber said in a statement.
Ride-hailing company Uber on Thursday announced a partnership with electric vehicle fleet operator Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy over 1,000 electric sedans across Uber Rentals and Premier in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Uber has already deployed more than 100 of these EVs, such as Mahindra eVerito and Tata Tigor EV, on its platform.

Lithium's charging hubs in these cities have the capacity to charge multiple cars and buses simultaneously, Uber said in a statement.


"The association is also in line with Uber's recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 percent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micro-mobility," it said.


Over the next 12 months, Uber remains committed to scaling up to 2,000 electric vehicles on its platform, including the Lithium EVs, it stated.

Commenting on the partnership, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to partner with Lithium Urban Technologies, a pioneer in sustainable urban mobility, and excited to provide greener commuting solutions to our riders."
Prabhjeet Singh, President Uber India and South Asia

Prabhjeet Singh, President Uber India and South Asia

After its partnerships with Yulu,  Mahindra, and SUN Mobility, this is Uber's fourth partnership in the EV space. "Uber will always remain committed to providing smarter mobility, building greener cities, and creating healthier lives," added Prabhjeet.


“Our partnership with Uber has the potential to significantly add to the number of electric kilometres covered by cars in every city. The responsibility to accelerate the adoption of clean mobility belongs to all of us, and partnerships have an important role to play in making that happen. Electric vehicles are particularly well-suited to the sharing economy, and that's why, we're seeing their early adoption, most noticeably in fleets," said Ashwin Mahesh, Co-Founder and CEO, Lithium Urban Technologies.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Suman Singh

