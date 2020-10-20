[Funding alert] Legaltech startup SoOLEGAL raises $4M from private investors, family offices

SoOLEGAL, a New Delhi-based online discovery platform that allows people to seek lawyers and law firms for counsel, on Tuesday said it has raised $4 million in a funding round led by private investors and family offices in India.

Previously, the New Delhi startup had raised $5 million from private investors and family offices since 2014.

The legaltech startup said it will use the funds to introduce new solutions for lawyers to improve their legal practice and upgrade the user experience. It will also utilise the capital to enhance its existing platform by investing in technology and research to introduce features such as SaaS-based Legal Expert System to manage the entire law practice.

Manish Kaul, COO, SoOLegal

Speaking about the investment, Manish Kaul, COO, SoOLegal said,

"This round is a huge shot in the arm for SoOLEGAL, which will propel us to the next level of service and solution offerings. After the first round, we brought legal professionals and all other relevant stakeholders on to the SoOLEGAL platform to offer their expertise and skillsets to all legal aid seekers at large.

"We will now be able to enhance our research and strengthen our technology stack to deliver a superior user experience, along with increased depth and breadth of legal tech services."

SoOLEGAL offers progressives lawyers and law firms the ability to align their practice more comprehensively with contemporary needs, both functionally and operationally.





It offers Reputation Management, including custom websites and a platform to review, comment, and post professional content; Practice Management, including CRM, document/knowledge management, time management, and billing/payment systems; and Professional Development, including seminars, workshops, conferences, and e-learning.





The startup claims to have acquired over 80,000 active users from 46 countries.





This month, Gurugram-based legaltech startup MikeLegal also announced raising an undisclosed seed round of funding from US-headquartered venture capital firm SOSV and Australia-based VC firm Artesian.