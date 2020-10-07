[Funding alert] Rental space startup Livve raises $1.5M in seed round from angel investors

Kochi-based startup Livve has raised $1.5 million in seed funding from undisclosed angel investors.





The rental space provider said it will use the funds to find quality furnished homes and connect tenants and landlords on a common platform. Livve also said it will be doubling its operations and improving the quality of the experience with technology.





Maya Lakshman, COO of Livve, said:

“We’re excited to change the housing ecosystem. With this boost of motivation, we are sure to change the way people perceive rental space till now.”

Livve offers low deposits and a standardised living experience for tenants

Started in 2015 in Kochi, Livve claims to provide high rental returns for property owners, helping them stabilise their rental income. For tenants, the startup offers low deposits and a standardised living experience. It also gives one-month deposit option to tenants, which can be used as the last month’s rent. Livve also assures tenants to receive their full advance on the same day of vacating the property.





The startup selects properties and improves its interiors and charges rent as per the location. It standardises the property with furniture including ACs, sofa, TV, wardrobe, beds, lighting, and study table, and only then it goes live on the platform.





When the tenants and the owners meet, the rent is fixed, and the property offers all the furniture necessary for a tenant to move in. According to the startup, its vision is to sell a lifestyle, both to the owners and the tenants.





The company, which has a strong presence in Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Dubai, had 480 houses on the platform as of May 2020.