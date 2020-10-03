Startups agree Google's recent moves highlight need for Bharat AppStore

By Team YS|3rd Oct 2020
Indian startups are calling for an alternative to Google Play — a Bharat AppStore, one of YourStory's 11 recommendations for an AppNirbhar Bharat.
The ‘Digital (Colonisation of) India’ 

Google

Indian startups are calling for an alternative to Google Play — a Bharat AppStore, one of YourStory's 11 recommendations for an AppNirbhar Bharat.


Inside Google's new language restrictions

Google Ads

Google's language restrictions, if strictly implemented, could impact many Indian startups and enterprises.

 

What’s in store for SMB leaders at TechSparks 2020 

TechSparks SMB 2020

TechSparks 2020 is going to be a big one for Indian MSMEs in line with PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.  


Rise of vernacular OTT Hoichoi 

Hoichoi App

Vernacular OTT platform Hoichoi caters to 250 million native Bengali speakers in the world. 


Khabri is giving voice to vernacular content

khabri


Audio streaming platform Khabri is backed by some big names, including Silicon Valley seed accelerator Y Combinator.


Solving transport woes for logistics businesses

TransportSimple thumb

Rourkela-based TransportSimple helps logistics businesses manage trip and inventory tracking, maintenance summary, and more.


What is the Google Play commission structure 

Google BERT

Image Source: Shutterstock

Many Indian startups have raised concerns about Google Play Store’s billing system and are now thinking of an alternative app store.


Goldman Sachs' potential CEO successor

Stephanie Cohen

Stephanie Cohen, Chief Content Strategy at Goldman Sachs (Image credit: Goldman Sach's website)

The development comes after Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon shuffled the executive ranks earlier this week. 


A flight attendant's aviation and hospitality institute

Women entrepreneur

Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, Founder of Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality

Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality was founded in 2015 by former flight attendant Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh.


The joy of giving with DaanUtsav

Daan Utsav

DaanUtsav is celebrated as a festival of giving | Credit: GiveIndia

India’s biggest festival of giving involves acts of kindness by asking people to give their time, material, or money to social causes. 


