Startups agree Google's recent moves highlight need for Bharat AppStore
The ‘Digital (Colonisation of) India’
Indian startups are calling for an alternative to Google Play — a Bharat AppStore, one of YourStory's 11 recommendations for an AppNirbhar Bharat.
Inside Google's new language restrictions
Google's language restrictions, if strictly implemented, could impact many Indian startups and enterprises.
What’s in store for SMB leaders at TechSparks 2020
TechSparks 2020 is going to be a big one for Indian MSMEs in line with PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Rise of vernacular OTT Hoichoi
Vernacular OTT platform Hoichoi caters to 250 million native Bengali speakers in the world.
Khabri is giving voice to vernacular content
Audio streaming platform Khabri is backed by some big names, including Silicon Valley seed accelerator Y Combinator.
Solving transport woes for logistics businesses
Rourkela-based TransportSimple helps logistics businesses manage trip and inventory tracking, maintenance summary, and more.
What is the Google Play commission structure
Many Indian startups have raised concerns about Google Play Store’s billing system and are now thinking of an alternative app store.
Goldman Sachs' potential CEO successor
The development comes after Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon shuffled the executive ranks earlier this week.
A flight attendant's aviation and hospitality institute
Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality was founded in 2015 by former flight attendant Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh.
The joy of giving with DaanUtsav
India’s biggest festival of giving involves acts of kindness by asking people to give their time, material, or money to social causes.
