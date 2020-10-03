Startups agree Google's recent moves highlight need for Bharat AppStore

Indian startups are calling for an alternative to Google Play — a Bharat AppStore, one of YourStory's 11 recommendations for an AppNirbhar Bharat.





Google's language restrictions, if strictly implemented, could impact many Indian startups and enterprises.

TechSparks 2020 is going to be a big one for Indian MSMEs in line with PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Vernacular OTT platform Hoichoi caters to 250 million native Bengali speakers in the world.









Audio streaming platform Khabri is backed by some big names, including Silicon Valley seed accelerator Y Combinator.





Rourkela-based TransportSimple helps logistics businesses manage trip and inventory tracking, maintenance summary, and more.





Image Source: Shutterstock

Many Indian startups have raised concerns about Google Play Store’s billing system and are now thinking of an alternative app store.





Stephanie Cohen, Chief Content Strategy at Goldman Sachs (Image credit: Goldman Sach's website)

The development comes after Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon shuffled the executive ranks earlier this week.





Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, Founder of Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality

Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality was founded in 2015 by former flight attendant Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh.





DaanUtsav is celebrated as a festival of giving | Credit: GiveIndia

India’s biggest festival of giving involves acts of kindness by asking people to give their time, material, or money to social causes.





