Rapido forays into auto rickshaw booking, targets to expand service to 50 cities by year-end

By Press Trust of India|16th Oct 2020
Rapido plans to expand the auto services to 50 cities in India by the end of 2020. This is the first phase of the launch and Rapido has already onboarded 20,000 auto captains (driver-partners) so far.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday launched auto rickshaw booking service across 14 cities.


The company plans to expand the 'Rapido Auto' service to 50 cities by the end of the year and onboard around five lakh driver-partners in the next six months.

Rapido Co-founder Aravind Sanka said auto rickshaws have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post COVID-19 pandemic after bike taxis.

"While the auto service industry is highly penetrated, it has only 5 percent of its existing market online. Through Rapido Auto, we aim to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from our bike taxi service, that is standardised in pricing and operation," Sanka was quoted as saying in a statement.


The service will be available at meter price with an additional minimal convenience fee.


"The company plans to expand the auto services to 50 cities in India by the end of 2020. This is the first phase of the launch and Rapido has already onboarded 20,000 auto captains (driver-partners) so far. It has plans to onboard more than half a million in the next six months," the statement said.

The company is providing 'Rapido Captain App' and a helpline number through which auto drivers can self-onboard themselves.
Rapido Captains

Rapido Captains

ALSO READ

Pivot and Persist: How bike taxi startup Rapido reinvented itself with delivery services during COVID-19


Sanka said the funding raised by the company last year is sufficient to build business even during these unprecedented times.


Rapido has raised a total funding of $80 million (around Rs 550 crore) from various investors including Westbridge AIF, Nexus Ventures, Sabre Investment, Skycatcher LLC, Bace Fund, Integrated Growth Capital, among others.


"We are using our experience from technology and geographical presence to expand our offerings to existing users from bike taxi to logistics and now auto. Rapido Auto aligns with our vision of providing an accessible, affordable, safer, and convenient mode of transportation," Sanka said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How two college students built a profitable home service business based in Jaipur

Apurva P

Starting up? This is as good a time to as any

Vishwanath V

[YS Learn] How Amazon-acquired Whole Foods built a culture of accountability and sharing

Sindhu Kashyaap

Farm Bills 2020: How they benefit farmers, agritech startups, agri warehouses, and private players

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Mfine CEO on the rise of telemedicine; Learn why the time to start up is now at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Starting up? This is as good a time to as any

Vishwanath V

Paytm Mall's festive season sale to begin from Oct 16

Press Trust of India

Uber appoints Manikandan Thangarathnam as new mobility head

Press Trust of India

Making disruptive growth happen with effective decision-making with Zerodha's Nithin Kamath at TechSparks 2020

Sohini Mitter

Startup Guide Amsterdam: insights into Europe’s vibrant startup hub and creative hotspot

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Learn] How Amazon-acquired Whole Foods built a culture of accountability and sharing

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details