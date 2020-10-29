Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nirmala Sitharaman speak about the way forward to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat at TechSparks 2020
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's keynote address
At TechSparks 2020, IT Minister RS Prasad spotlighted the role of startups in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the future of Digital India.
MSMEs are a priority, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Speaking at TechSparks 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India has to focus on building world-class products.
BYJU'S CEO on building an edtech startup
At TechSparks 2020, BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran said now is the perfect time for more startups to enter and disrupt the market.
Kunal Shah on the dark side of entrepreneurship
At TechSparks 2020, CRED Founder Kunal Shah talked candidly about the dark and untold side of starting up and entrepreneurship.
Actor Kunal Kapoor's journey to starting up
At TechSparks 2020, actor-turned-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor talked about the challenges of starting a crowdfunding startup.
Consumers are open to change: AWS' Puneet Chandok
Speaking at TechSparks 2020, Amazon Web Services' India President Puneet Chandok said now is a good time to start up.
How BharatPe built for 50 million SMEs
Delhi-based fintech startup BharatPe aims to power 50 million Indian SMEs and claims to have reached four million businesses.
Translating Indian languages through AI
AI startup Devnagri is a translation platform that combines neural machine translation and machine learning with human intervention.
