Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nirmala Sitharaman speak about the way forward to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|29th Oct 2020
At TechSparks 2020, IT Minister RS Prasad spotlighted the role of startups in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the future of Digital India.
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's keynote address

Ravi Shankar Prasad, TechSparks 2020

At TechSparks 2020, IT Minister RS Prasad spotlighted the role of startups in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the future of Digital India.


MSMEs are a priority, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking at TechSparks 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India has to focus on building world-class products.


BYJU'S CEO on building an edtech startup

BYJUs thumb

At TechSparks 2020, BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran said now is the perfect time for more startups to enter and disrupt the market.


Kunal Shah on the dark side of entrepreneurship

TechSparks 2020: Kunal Shah

At TechSparks 2020, CRED Founder Kunal Shah talked candidly about the dark and untold side of starting up and entrepreneurship.


Actor Kunal Kapoor's journey to starting up

Kunal Kapoor

At TechSparks 2020, actor-turned-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor talked about the challenges of starting a crowdfunding startup.


Consumers are open to change: AWS' Puneet Chandok

Puneet Chandok

Puneet Chandok, President, India and South Asia at Amazon Web Services addresses the audience virtually during TechSparks 2020

Speaking at TechSparks 2020, Amazon Web Services' India President Puneet Chandok said now is a good time to start up.


How BharatPe built for 50 million SMEs

Product Roadmap - BharatPe

Founders of BharatPe

Delhi-based fintech startup BharatPe aims to power 50 million Indian SMEs and claims to have reached four million businesses.


Translating Indian languages through AI

Himanshu Sharma and Nakul Kundra

Nakul Kundra and Himanshu Sharma

AI startup Devnagri is a translation platform that combines neural machine translation and machine learning with human intervention.


