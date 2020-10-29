Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nirmala Sitharaman speak about the way forward to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat at TechSparks 2020

At TechSparks 2020, IT Minister RS Prasad spotlighted the role of startups in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the future of Digital India.





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking at TechSparks 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India has to focus on building world-class products.





At TechSparks 2020, BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran said now is the perfect time for more startups to enter and disrupt the market.





At TechSparks 2020, CRED Founder Kunal Shah talked candidly about the dark and untold side of starting up and entrepreneurship.





At TechSparks 2020, actor-turned-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor talked about the challenges of starting a crowdfunding startup.





Puneet Chandok, President, India and South Asia at Amazon Web Services addresses the audience virtually during TechSparks 2020

Speaking at TechSparks 2020, Amazon Web Services' India President Puneet Chandok said now is a good time to start up.





Founders of BharatPe

Delhi-based fintech startup BharatPe aims to power 50 million Indian SMEs and claims to have reached four million businesses.





Nakul Kundra and Himanshu Sharma

AI startup Devnagri is a translation platform that combines neural machine translation and machine learning with human intervention.





