Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes on responsible AI for social empowerment; Inside Dunzo's merchant-first strategy
Ravi Shankar Prasad on RAISE 2020
RAISE 2020 is seeking global collaboration for the development of an AI ecosystem committed towards social empowerment.
Inside Dunzo’s merchant-first strategy
Dunzo is helping kiranas go digital by providing an alternative platform for ecommerce logistics, inventory management, and more.
Helping people make better financial decisions
Finoramic’s mobile app Figg analyses the finances and expenses of users and suggests whether they should make investments.
Startups on Google deferring in-app purchase levy
Google plans to engage closely with Indian app developers to understand their concerns and find a solution agreeable to all.
Paytm First Games to fund gaming studios
Paytm wants to promote Indian heritage and folk tales through gaming. It will support and promote developers doing that.
Helping women achieve financial independence
Hunar Online offers more than 30 skill-based courses and aims to help homemakers in India achieve financial independence.
TB survivor helping street children in Kolkata
Arup Sengupta is impacting hundreds of street children in Kolkata with various social initiatives, inspired by Mother Teresa.
The story of Rs 165 Cr company Jivo Wellness
Jivo Wellness is a supplier of canola oil and claims to have an 80 percent market share in the Indian canola oil market.
Building a luxury kitchen brands business
Mumbai-based SIS Imports, now called Plusch, brings German luxury modular kitchen, wardrobe, and furniture brands to India.
