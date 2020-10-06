Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes on responsible AI for social empowerment; Inside Dunzo's merchant-first strategy

RAISE 2020 is seeking global collaboration for the development of an AI ecosystem committed towards social empowerment.





Dunzo is helping kiranas go digital by providing an alternative platform for ecommerce logistics, inventory management, and more.





Finoramic’s mobile app Figg analyses the finances and expenses of users and suggests whether they should make investments.





Image Source: Shutterstock

Google plans to engage closely with Indian app developers to understand their concerns and find a solution agreeable to all.





Photo: YS

Paytm wants to promote Indian heritage and folk tales through gaming. It will support and promote developers doing that.





Nishtha Yogesh, Founder of Hunar Online

Hunar Online offers more than 30 skill-based courses and aims to help homemakers in India achieve financial independence.





Arup Sengupta is impacting hundreds of street children in Kolkata with various social initiatives, inspired by Mother Teresa.





Jivo Wellness is a supplier of canola oil and claims to have an 80 percent market share in the Indian canola oil market.





Sukriti Sharma, Partner, Plusch

Mumbai-based SIS Imports, now called Plusch, brings German luxury modular kitchen, wardrobe, and furniture brands to India.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!