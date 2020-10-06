Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes on responsible AI for social empowerment; Inside Dunzo's merchant-first strategy

By Team YS|6th Oct 2020
RAISE 2020 is seeking global collaboration for the development of an AI ecosystem committed towards social empowerment.
Ravi Shankar Prasad on RAISE 2020

RAISE 2020

RAISE 2020 is seeking global collaboration for the development of an AI ecosystem committed towards social empowerment. 


Inside Dunzo’s merchant-first strategy

Dunzo-Merchant first strategy

Dunzo is helping kiranas go digital by providing an alternative platform for ecommerce logistics, inventory management, and more. 


Helping people make better financial decisions

Finoramic team

Finoramic’s mobile app Figg analyses the finances and expenses of users and suggests whether they should make investments.


Startups on Google deferring in-app purchase levy

Google BERT

Image Source: Shutterstock

Google plans to engage closely with Indian app developers to understand their concerns and find a solution agreeable to all.


Paytm First Games to fund gaming studios 

Paytm First Games

Photo: YS

Paytm wants to promote Indian heritage and folk tales through gaming. It will support and promote developers doing that. 


Helping women achieve financial independence

Hunar Online

Nishtha Yogesh, Founder of Hunar Online

Hunar Online offers more than 30 skill-based courses and aims to help homemakers in India achieve financial independence. 


TB survivor helping street children in Kolkata

Arup Sengupta

Arup Sengupta is impacting hundreds of street children in Kolkata with various social initiatives, inspired by Mother Teresa. 


The story of Rs 165 Cr company Jivo Wellness

Jivo Wellness

Jivo Wellness is a supplier of canola oil and claims to have an 80 percent market share in the Indian canola oil market. 


Building a luxury kitchen brands business

sukriti sharma

Sukriti Sharma, Partner, Plusch

Mumbai-based SIS Imports, now called Plusch, brings German luxury modular kitchen, wardrobe, and furniture brands to India.


