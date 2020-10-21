Lights, camera, entrepreneurship: catch actor, entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor at TechSparks 2020

Actor-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor believes, “The primary motive of any business is making money. But making money while contributing to society - that is the ideal combination.”

In fact this belief led the Bollywood actor to take up social entrepreneurship and launch Ketto.org. The crowdsourcing platform, founded in 2012, uses technology to bridge the gap between people who want to help and the people who need help.





You may know him as Aslam from Rang De Basanti, Raghuvendra from Dear Zindagi, and Aatif from Lamhaa. At YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks 2020, this is your chance to see Kunal, the social entrepreneur.





Even though crowdfunding is already popular in several Western countries, India is not so far behind in the race. Crowdfunding has picked momentum in the country and Kunal’s social tech startup Ketto is on a mission to make India more charitable.

Illustration Courtesy: YS Design

Amidst the pandemic, the crowdfunding platform raised Rs 109 crore to support more than three lakh individuals in various capacities.

In an earlier conversation with YourStory, Kunal drew parallels between acting and entrepreneurship — both require creativity, listening to your audience and customer, and being open to rejection.

But what does it take for a founder from a non-technical background to build a tech platform? How are the challenges of starting a social tech startup different from building a tech company in India? Is India open to the idea of crowdfunding as much as its Western counterparts? Does being a public figure ease the process of raising funds?





Get these and more answered from Kunal himself.

Illustration courtesy: YS Design

