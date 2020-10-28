[TechSparks 2020] Gururaj Deshpande on turning complainers into entrepreneurs, and other tenets of building an innovation ecosystem

By Rashi Varshney|28th Oct 2020
On Day 3 of TechSparks 2020, entrepreneur, VC, and philanthropist Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande talks about why the new economy will be about job makers and not job seekers.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Complaining is draining, they say.


For long, we believed US entrepreneur and author James Altucher’s statement that “complaining only takes away energy from today and never solves the problems for tomorrow”.


But legendary venture capitalist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Gururaj “Desh” Deshpande thinks differently. He believes that a complainer can be a problem solver and ultimately a good entrepreneur!


In an hour-long conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at the 11th edition of TechSparks, he said the real gift of life is when “you wake up in the morning and you are excited about the day”. This can happen only if you are a problem solver, he added.


So, who will be these problem solvers?


Desh categorised people into three kinds: people who are oblivious, people who complain, and people who are excited to find a problem.

He believes the middle category is the one to keep an eye on. “We need to slowly start changing complainers to entrepreneurs…because complainers will have problems and can be problem solvers,” he said. 
gururaj deshpande

Image credits: YS Design

ALSO READ

Gururaj Deshpande explains how his Sandbox model works tocreateSocial Innovation

Best known for founding the Deshpande Foundation, Sycamore Networks, and the Sparta Group, Gururaj was also former President Barack Obama’s main man at the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the US.  That’s why he often calls himself “an ecosystem builder” instead of an entrepreneur.


He has also set up India’s largest skills development centre and entrepreneurial incubator in Hubbali, and believes innovation will truly happen in our desh, Bharat, when rural transformation takes place. “It's all about making a difference,” he said.

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] Remove toxicity and hate from within the system: Kunal Shah on the dark side of entrepreneurship

From finding problems to solving them

Returning to the complainers, he said even if they don't succeed,  the path and lessons they learnt will help them move ahead.


Gururaj spoke about how people have ended up destroying their life in the pursuit of entrepreneurship because “they have not been humble enough to go back and do things that they are good at doing”, and “have not moved on to think bigger”.


“Entrepreneurs need to make sure that they are coming up with solutions,” Desh said. He suggested finding solutions for three kinds of people: people with disposable income, people with some disposable income, and those without any disposable income.

Focus on creating jobs

Problem solvers will also create the new economy, which is vital for the millions of people who have lost jobs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to innovating for Bharat, a term used to describe Tier II, III, and IV cities in India, Gururaj said “all of us have to boost local economies” so they become viable. “The new economy is going to be about job makers, not job seekers,” said the American-Indian billionaire.

Nothing happens overnight

Gururaj says it’s easy to listen to other founders’ funding and valuation announcements and feel that they got it easy, but nothing happens overnight.


“It takes hard work, it's just that it does not feel like hard work,” he said, drawing parallels with raising a child. “You look at a child, and you look at him/her for three months down the road. Nothing much changes for outsiders, but if you are a parent or a grandparent, you notice the change, which is big for you,” he said.

Entrepreneurship: a way of life

The renowned entrepreneur said entrepreneurship should be a way of life.


“When you work methodically and slowly for a long period of time and build something of value, it brings a lot of joy and self-confidence, and provides the ability to actually make a difference,” Gururaj said.



For more information on TechSparks 2020, check out our TechSparks 2020 website. Sign up here to join the event. 

TechSparks - YourStory's annual flagship event - has been India's largest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit for over a decade, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders for stories, conversations, collaborations, and connections that matter. As TechSparks 2020 goes all virtual and global in its 11th edition, we want to thank you for the tremendous support we've received from all of you throughout our journey and give a huge shoutout to our sponsors of TechSparks 2020. 


Techsparks 2020


Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] NBFC Finova Capital raises $55M led by Sequoia Capital India, Faering Capital

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Treebo raises Rs 10 Cr from Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods' Jaydeep Barman, Deepak Parayanken

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Freshokartz raises Rs 10 Cr in Pre-Series A from RVCF, AWE Funds

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs Roundup] If Big Data excites you, apply for these Data Scientist roles

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nirmala Sitharaman speak about the way forward to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Success factors for scaling up: what these 8 organisations teach us about problem-spotting, talent and innovation

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] If Big Data excites you, apply for these Data Scientist roles

Debolina Biswas

[TechSparks 2020] Rural India is a harbinger for growth, says 1Bridge’s Madan Padaki

Roshni Balaji

[TechSparks 2020] OTT, cinema theatres will coexist in a post-COVID world, says BookMyShow’s Ashish Hemrajani

Debolina Biswas

[YS Learn] How startups and companies will need to rethink their hiring strategies

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding Alert] Teachmint raises $3.5M from Lightspeed India, existing investors

Sindhu Kashyaap