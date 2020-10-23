Govt expresses 'strong disapproval' after Twitter geo-tags J&K as part of China

By Team YS|23rd Oct 2020
MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney expressed the govt's "strong disapproval" to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on tagging Leh as part of China.
MeitY Secretary writes to Twitter over India's map

Meity Ajay Sawhney

MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney expressed the govt's "strong disapproval" to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on tagging Leh as part of China.


Sushmita Sen on making unapologetic choices

Sushmita Sen

Watch actor and entrepreneur Sushmita Sen in a conversation with HerStory as she talks about charting her own path.


How this men's footwear brand survived COVID-19

Flatheads

Flatheads team

Hit hard by the lockdown, online-only men’s footwear brand Flatheads repositioned and diversified its offerings to survive.


Understanding the rise of angel investing

Shanti Mohan

Shanti Mohan, Founder, LetsVenture.

Shanti Mohan, Founder, LetsVenture, talks about connecting founders and investors, catering to family offices, and angel investing.


Making healthcare accessible in small towns

Lyflink image

Lyflink enables access to teleconsultations through its website and app, and is setting up digital clinics in rural Odisha.


An alternative to conventional job portals

Edwisor

Founder of edWisor Ramandeep Arora

Edtech startup edWisor makes job seekers work with mentors to become job-ready by taking the right courses that suit employers.


Higher education for disadvantaged students

Avanti Fellows

Akshay Saxena and Krishna Ramkumar founded Avanti Fellows to help students from low-income families study in India’s best colleges.


Mastercard COO on how SMBs can go online

vikas varma

Vikas Varma, COO - South Asia, Mastercard, explains how SMBs can come into the fold of the formal economy through digitisation.


