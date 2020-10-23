Govt expresses 'strong disapproval' after Twitter geo-tags J&K as part of China
MeitY Secretary writes to Twitter over India's map
MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney expressed the govt's "strong disapproval" to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on tagging Leh as part of China.
