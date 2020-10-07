Meet the winners of RAISE 2020; How investors identify unicorn startups
Meet the winners of RAISE 2020
Winners of the government-organised AI Solution Challenge showcased their solutions in the AI Startup Pitchfest today.
DPIIT launches portal for startup discovery
'Startup India Showcase' will be used to spread awareness and capture details of some of India's most promising startups.
How investors identify unicorn startups
Investment thesis are common in the ecosystem, but VCs who have backed a unicorn say it’s all about gut instinct and the product.
AI to expand scope of financial services
AI is likely to become the key enabler for the financial services industry to expand its reach and strengthen the ties with consumers.
Kappu Jaykumar's tech journey
At Lowe’s India, Kappu Jaykumar leads the product and engineering teams to provide a seamless experience for the customer.
Mastering the art of pitching to investors
Based in Gurugram, Easy to Pitch helps entrepreneurs to prepare for funding and conceptualise pitch deck, and more.
Helping betel nut farmers save money
Class 10 student Neha Bhatt developed an automatic agri sprayer that reduces human intervention, helping farmers save money.
Risk management to make MSMEs more resilient
SMBStory spoke to Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India, on why Indian MSMEs need to take risk management more seriously than ever before.
