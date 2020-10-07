Meet the winners of RAISE 2020; How investors identify unicorn startups

By Team YS|7th Oct 2020
Winners of the government-organised AI Solution Challenge showcased their solutions in the AI Startup Pitchfest today.
Meet the winners of RAISE 2020

RAISE 2020

Winners of the government-organised AI Solution Challenge showcased their solutions in the AI Startup Pitchfest today. 


DPIIT launches portal for startup discovery

Startup India showcase

'Startup India Showcase' will be used to spread awareness and capture details of some of India's most promising startups.  


How investors identify unicorn startups 

Startup unicorn

Investment thesis are common in the ecosystem, but VCs who have backed a unicorn say it’s all about gut instinct and the product. 


AI to expand scope of financial services 

AI

AI is likely to become the key enabler for the financial services industry to expand its reach and strengthen the ties with consumers. 


Kappu Jaykumar's tech journey

Kappu Jaykumar

At Lowe’s India, Kappu Jaykumar leads the product and engineering teams to provide a seamless experience for the customer. 


Mastering the art of pitching to investors

Easy to Pitch

Priyanka Madnani, Founder and CEO of Easy to Pitch

Based in Gurugram, Easy to Pitch helps entrepreneurs to prepare for funding and conceptualise pitch deck, and more. 


Helping betel nut farmers save money

Neha Bhatt

Fifteen-year-old Neha Bhatt.

Class 10 student Neha Bhatt developed an automatic agri sprayer that reduces human intervention, helping farmers save money. 


Risk management to make MSMEs more resilient

Risk Management

SMBStory spoke to Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India, on why Indian MSMEs need to take risk management more seriously than ever before. 


