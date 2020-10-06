RAISE 2020: Meet the winners of India’s biggest AI Solution Challenge for Indian startups

RAISE 2020, a five-day virtual global AI summit organised by the Ministry of Electronics and IT that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, announced the winners of its AI Startup Pitchfest today.





The 21 startups (15 winners and six special mentions) that have been shortlisted are from across different sectors, including healthcare, edtech, NLP, smart mobility and transportation, agriculture, and others.





The startups were selected by a jury comprising experts from the industry, academia, and the government for the AI Startup Pitchfest. The top winners in each category will get cash awards of Rs 20 lakh each.





The summit organised by the ministry along with NITI Aayog, is part of the NDA government’s continuing support to tech entrepreneurs and startups by providing exposure, recognition, and guidance.

Below is a list of all the top 15 winners across six categories.





SigTuple Technologies Private Limited and Artivatic.ai are the winners under the healthcare sector. While Sasikala Devi was selected for the special category award for her AI-based rapid diagnostic and Prognostic Tool kit for COVID-19 .





Bengaluru-based SigTuple combines artificial intelligence, robotics, and data science to build smart screening solutions and make healthcare accurate, accessible, and affordable. On the other hand, Artivatic assists insurance companies to build personalised risk profiles of customers, track and understand their financial and behavioural journeys, and develop real-time intelligence based on those patterns.





In the education sector, there were two winners include CogniABle and Indiavidual Learning Limited. While the special category award went to Hind AI Labs.





CogniABle is a machine learning driven assistive technology for early detection and affordable treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder. Indiavidual Learning Pvt Ltd owns and operates Embibe.com. Embibe is an AI startup working to maximise the true potential of every student through the time they spend in formal education and beyond.





Under the NLP sector, Giridhari Devanathan's ENIXTA Innovations Pvt Ltd, Haptik, and Rezo.ai were the winners. Gnani.ai and Devnagri were selected for the special category award.





Hyderabad-based ENIXTA Innovations, an artificial intelligence startup, help consumers make better buying decisions using AI. Mumbai-based Haptik builds chatbots that companies can deploy on websites, apps, and other applications. While Rezo.ai is an AI-powered platform that automates conversations, reduces resolution time, and enhances customer experience over voice, email, chat, Whatsapp, and social media.





In the smart mobility and transportation, Nayan India Science And Technologies Private Limited, RoadMetrics Private Limited, and Uncanny Vision, have been adjudged as winners.





New Delhi-based Nayan Technologies is helping in road safety and traffic monitoring through real-world visual monitoring using cameras. RoadMetrics is an enterprise grade application that uses AI to extract road and street level data. Uncanny Vision develops optimised computer vision solutions for the embedded market and uses artificial intelligence to make CCTV and surveillance cameras more intelligent.





In the agricultural category, TartanSense and IntelloLabs were the winners. Megara Robotics was nominated for the special category award.





Bengaluru-based agritech and robotics platform TartanSense builds robots for small farms. The bots use AI-assisted computer vision and robotics to build precision sprayers for weed, insect, and disease control. Gurugram-based agritech startup Intello Labs uses image analytics and AI to process and test the quality of produce for B2B companies.





In the Others category there were three winners, including Sequretek, GingerMind.ai, and Sirena Technologies Pvt Ltd. Matisoft Cyber Security Labs got the special mentions.





Mumbai-based cyber-security startup Sequretek offers a comprehensive suite of products and services to secure information for enterprises of the future. Bengaluru-based GingerMind Technologies’ Eye-d is an AI-based app that functions as a companion to the visually challenged and helps improve the quality of their life.





Sirena Technologies the first to build Indian Humanoid Robot ‘Nino’ and introduced SKIP (Sirena Knowledge and Information Program) for schools which is crafted to enable students to learn trending technologies which include humanoids, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, voice recognition, computer vision, mechatronics, 3D printing, android programming, and more.