Meet the powerful lineup of women speakers at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|25th Oct 2020
At TechSparks 2020, hear from women leaders from the startup ecosystem, industry stalwarts, government officials, and more.
Meet the women speakers at TechSparks 2020

Techsparks women speakers

At TechSparks 2020, hear from women leaders from the startup ecosystem, industry stalwarts, government officials, and more. 


What led to the launch of Evocus H20

Aakash Vaghela, AV Organics

Aakash Vaghela- Co-founder AV OrganicsAakash Vaghela- Co-founder AV Organics

This week, we take a look at Vadodara-based AV Organics, which manufactures and sells India’s first bottled black alkaline water.  


An automotive exec's agritech startup

Karthik Jayaraman, Co-Founder and CEO, WayCool Foods

Karthik Jayaraman, Co-Founder and CEO, WayCool Foods

Matrix Partners India Managing Director Tarun Davda talks to Karthik Jayaraman, the founding team member of WayCool Foods. 


A luxury Italian brand's skincare game

Viren Sawhney and Federico Natalini, Partners, Fedevi Ventures

(L-R): Viren Sawhney and Federico Natalini, Partners, Fedevi Ventures

Made in Italy and brought to India by Fedevi Ventures, LR Wonder Company believes rare and natural ingredients will help it win the skincare game. 


Job openings at IKEA-backed Livspace

yourstory-livspace-raises-8million-insidearticle

If home interior design is something that excites you, check out these job openings at interior design startup Livspace.  


Climate change impact through Eco Lens

Coral Woman

Poster: Coral Woman

IDF’s Eco Lens event will be held on November 9-10 and will showcase three documentaries, highlighting climate change issues. 


Empowering SMBs with cloud computing

cloud


Cloud solutions provide mobile access to information for SMBs and help them to be more competitive within their market.


