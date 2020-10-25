Meet the powerful lineup of women speakers at TechSparks 2020
Meet the women speakers at TechSparks 2020
At TechSparks 2020, hear from women leaders from the startup ecosystem, industry stalwarts, government officials, and more.
What led to the launch of Evocus H20
This week, we take a look at Vadodara-based AV Organics, which manufactures and sells India’s first bottled black alkaline water.
An automotive exec's agritech startup
Matrix Partners India Managing Director Tarun Davda talks to Karthik Jayaraman, the founding team member of WayCool Foods.
A luxury Italian brand's skincare game
Made in Italy and brought to India by Fedevi Ventures, LR Wonder Company believes rare and natural ingredients will help it win the skincare game.
Job openings at IKEA-backed Livspace
If home interior design is something that excites you, check out these job openings at interior design startup Livspace.
Climate change impact through Eco Lens
IDF’s Eco Lens event will be held on November 9-10 and will showcase three documentaries, highlighting climate change issues.
Empowering SMBs with cloud computing
Cloud solutions provide mobile access to information for SMBs and help them to be more competitive within their market.
