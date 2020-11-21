It's India's moment, says Amazon India Country Head Amit Agarwal at Bengaluru Tech Summit
The structural shift towards digital
Amazon's Amit Agarwal explores the structural shift to digital and what it means for India at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020.
The key to solving MSME credit crisis
In a post-COVID world, MSMEs' demand for loans has risen, and digital platforms are bridging the gap between SMBs and lenders.
Stock trading made simple on Kite
Zerodha’s Kite app launched in 2019 and has ranked consistently among the top finance apps in India. Here’s why it's so popular.
What the future holds for fintech
At TechSparks, experts form PolicyBazaar, Razorpay, IndiaLends, BharatPe, and MongoDB shared insights on fintech industry trends.
Customised T-shirts from Tee Labs
Madurai-based customised T-shirt startup Tee Labs claims to make around 600 T-shirts per day and plans to open offline stores soon.
Delivering items to NRIs doorstep
Forward Parcel provides NRIs hassle-free shopping in India and delivers the goods to their doorstep anywhere in the world.
Challenges of the Indian dairy sector
Stellapps CEO Ranjith Mukundan talks about the significance of moving towards sustainable animal husbandry practices, and more.
Leveraging ecommerce to sell globally
eBay India's Vidmay Naini highlights the potential for Indian SMBs to tap global markets given the ecommerce boom amidst COVID-19.
