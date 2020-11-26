Flipkart launches ‘FlipMarch’ initiative to hire ex-Army personnel

Flipkart, India’s homegrown ecommerce marketplace, on Thursday announced its collaboration with the Indian Armed Forces, with the launch of ‘FlipMarch’ initiative to onboard ex-Army personnel across its value chain.





As part of the initiative, Flipkart has partnered with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to identify and onboard selected candidates in roles across the company.





Under the initiative, selected personnel will be offered customised induction, sensitisation programmes, and curated learning programmes to enable a seamless transition, and help them learn the nuances of the various corporate job roles. Flipkart’s hiring of ex-servicemen will provide them with opportunities to new career paths, as well as offer more options post serving in the Armed Forces, it said in a statement.

ALSO READ Flipkart Group acquires 2018 Tech30 AR startup Scapic

Commenting on this initiative, Krishna Raghavan, Chief People’s Officer, Flipkart, said, “We have several ex-members of the Armed Forces leading important charters here at Flipkart, and we are delighted to announce FlipMarch to take this initiative ahead. The loyalty, discipline, and risk-taking ability of the members of the Armed Forces are of great value to Flipkart, and will play a crucial role in building a robust organisation.”

Major General Deepak Sapra, Managing Director, AWPO, said, “This partnership brings together two influential service providers serving the nation - a leading homegrown ecommerce marketplace and another providing opportunity to Indian Army Veterans.”

According to AWPO, over 50,000 personnel retire every year in the age bracket of 30-40 years, who are well-trained in multiple aspects of logistics, workforce management, crisis handling, etc., making them an ideal choice for large organisations.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said, “The inclusion of ex-Army personnel in our workforce stands as a testimony to our commitment towards the armed forces and will set the tone for a long-standing relationship.”

At present, Flipkart has numerous ex-Army personnel in its workforce deployed across corporate offices, supply chain operations, and security management, and play a key role in the daily functioning of the company.