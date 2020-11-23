[Funding alert] Edtech startup Lancify raises $300K from Techstars, Under 25, others

By Rashi Varshney|23rd Nov 2020
Started in 2018 as a community of young freelancers, Bengaluru-based Lancify has now launched its edtech vertical Lancify Learn, which teaches young people new-age skills related to trending SaaS tools, equipping them to take on freelance work.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Lancify, an edtech startup focused on new-age skills and SaaS tools, has announced an angel round of $300,000 with backing from Techstars, Under 25, former Babajob executive Vir Kashyap, Hari TN, Head of HR at BigBasket; Brennan Loh, Executive at Shopify; Krish Ramachandran, Executive at Freshworks; Anil Advani, Founder at Inventus Law; and Ravi and Deepa Joshi, Founders of Keystone Logic.


Started in 2018 as a community of young freelancers, Bengaluru-based Lancify has now launched its edtech vertical Lancify Learn, which teaches young people new-age skills related to trending SaaS tools, equipping them to take on freelance work. The company said that each course is crafted to be binge-worthy, while at the same time, is insightful and deep enough for anyone to become an expert within a month. The vertical has a handful courses such as digital marketing, design, analytics, and others. It said that it will add 10 courses in 2021 and grow its network of highly upskilled youth. 


The co-founders — Gowtham Sundaresan and Azan Barodawala — both graduates of BITS Pilani Dubai, moved to Bengaluru immediately after graduating in 2019. Since then, Lancify has grown in numbers and strength, it claims in a statement.

lancify

Lancify Co-founders Gowtham Sundaresan and Azan Barodawala

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] Experts discuss key trends in edtech sector amid pandemic

Gowtham Sundaresan, Co-founder and CEO of Lancify said,

“You know something is wrong when a Marketing student hasn’t heard of Hubspot until the first day on the job. The good news is, education is being democratised. And this is happening because employers all over the world are beginning to value actual skills more than degrees and certificates. This is where the opportunity for true innovation in edtech lies, and we’re super excited to be at the forefront of it." 

Earlier, Colorado-based startup accelerator Techstars had announced in April this year that it concluded the training of its second batch in its Bengaluru cohort, and has invested a total of $1.2 million in the 10 startups that were part of the class, which included Lancify.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Mobile Finance Report 2020: Get the key insights you need to propel your fintech business

Team YS

[Funding alert] Risk management startup SignalX raises Rs 6 Cr in seed round led by 9Unicorns, 3Lines VC, Hyderabad Angels

Trisha Medhi

[Startup Bharat] Inspired by Dunzo, Bhubaneswar-based Mo BBSR is looking to disrupt the hyperlocal delivery segment

Shreya Ganguly

‘Learning is the mantra for survival’– 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
Highlights from Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020; top startup stories of the week
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Risk management startup SignalX raises Rs 6 Cr in seed round led by 9Unicorns, 3Lines VC, Hyderabad Angels

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Edtech unicorn BYJU's to raise $200M from BlackRock, T Rowe Price: Sources

Press Trust of India

With over 1 million followers, RBI Twitter handle creates world record

Press Trust of India

[TechSparks 2020] Yellow Messenger founder on how conversational AI can help customers manage data better

Vishal Krishna

‘Learning is the mantra for survival’– 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

[TechSparks 2020] Here is your answer to the growing ‘data sprawl’ in your organisation

Rashi Varshney

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter