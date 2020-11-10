[Funding alert] PaaS startup BitClass raises $2M in Seed round led by Venture Highway

BitClass, a Bengaluru-based PaaS (Product-as-a-Service) startup focussed on helping “teacherpreneurs” set up and grow their independent live classes and build remunerative businesses online, on Tuesday announced that it has raised $2 million in seed funding.





The round is led by Venture Highway, with participation from AET Japan, Figure Eight Investments, and Waterbridge Ventures, who renewed their commitment to BitClass in this round.

The new funding will help the startup to make investments in technology and grow and scale the business to bring more Teacherpreneurs onto its platform.

BitClass received pre-seed funding from Waterbridge Ventures, Better Capital, Raven Sastry of Multiply Ventures, and Amarendra Sahu, Co-founder and CEO of Nestaway, in July 2020.

Founded in April 2020 by serial entrepreneur Gunjan Kejriwal and Utsav Tiwary, BitClass empowers anyone who wants to teach their skills to the world. The startup helps them set up and grow their business online by providing them with all the tools. The platform is designed to allow teachers with no technical knowledge to set up live classes in just a few minutes and grow their personal brand.





BitClass claims to have 2,200+ teacherpreneurs actively teaching and selling their live classes ranging from trending domains like yoga and fitness, programming for kids and adults, music and dance, arts and craft, data science, personality development, sewing, handicraft making, to offbeat ones like jewellery design, hair styling, DIY mask, festive desserts making, home decorations, and more.

“We built BitClass to empower all kinds of teachers around the world to be able not just to establish an online presence and manage their existing workflows better online, but also be able to reach and acquire new potential learners efficiently, without much marketing and tech know-how,” said Gunjan Kejriwal, Co-founder, BitClass.

“Our focus has been on building growth-focussed tech tools and features, including an AI-based sales assistant, making it super-easy for teacherpreneurs to scale their live teaching businesses,” Gunjan added.

BitClass is the third investment in an edtech startup by Waterbridge Ventures.

“With this follow on in the seed round, after having invested through our Fast Forward Program, we are renewing our commitment to high quality entrepreneurs, Gunjan and Utsav, and also to the tech enabled education and learning market,” said Ravi Kaushik, Partner at Waterbridge Ventures.