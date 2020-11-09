[Funding alert] Pharmacy chain Wellness Forever raises Rs 130 Cr from Poonawalla, Allana Group

By Trisha Medhi|9th Nov 2020
The funds will be utilised for store expansion, strengthening their private label brands under its 100 percent subsidiary Amore — which focuses on wellness and health products, and invest more in ecommerce.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-headquartered retail pharmacy chain Wellness Forever on Monday announced that it has raised Rs 130 crore in funding led by UAE-based Allana Group and Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla. Existing investors including banker and renowned investor Rajiv Dadlani and venture capitalist Sajid Fazalbhoy also participated in this round.


According to the official statement, funds will be utilised for store expansion, strengthening their highly profitable private label brands which are under its 100 percent subsidiary Amore — which focuses on wellness and health products and invests more in ecommerce. The company has an existing online-to-offline strategy via omni-channel, hyperlocal delivery which it plans to leverage off ecommerce and tele-commerce. The company already claims to be inculcating them into its sales mix.


Further adding, Gulshan Bhaktiani, Founder and Director, said,

"With this round of funding, we plan to strengthen our private labels that have gained popularity over the years. We will continue to add more retail stores and reach out to our customers not just through brick and mortar outlets but also through online channels.”

Clocking revenues of over Rs 1,000 crore for the current fiscal year, Wellness Forever has swiftly expanded its footprint to over 200 stores in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. The company aims to add over 150 more stores in the next year and 1,000 retail outlets in the next three years.


It was founded in 2008 by entrepreneurs Gulshan Bakhtiani, Ashraf Biran, and Mohan Chavan who come with a collective experience of over 100 years of operating profitable pharmacies. Since inception, the company claims to witness 35 percent growth y-o-y with over 4,000 employees, of which 800 are qualified pharmacists. It claims to have over one million loyal paid customers.

Founders and Director, Wellness Forever(L:R) Ashraf Biran, Gulshan Bakhtiani and Mohan Chavan

Founders and Director, Wellness Forever(L:R) Ashraf Biran, Gulshan Bakhtiani and Mohan Chavan 

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Celebrity-fan engagement startup Gonuts raises Rs 3.5 Cr in seed round

Commenting on the investment, Rajiv Dadlani of Rajiv Dadlani Group, and lead investor in the company, said,

“We are very impressed with their growth, profitability, capital allocation, vision, and ethics. The promoters having a collective experience of over 100 years of operating profitable pharmacies. Along with their management team, they have done a splendid job and the company enjoys amongst the highest operating metrics and productivity in the entire retail space. Given the founders' impressive track record and company’s vision, we continue to partake as long-term investors, and support them in their amazing journey, and next phase of growth.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bigbasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users up for sale on dark web

Press Trust of India

Unacademy hits a six with IPL ad film; draws praise for connecting sports and learning

Sohini Mitter

Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limit and remove country quota for green cards

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Clientjoy raises $800K from GVFL

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Top takeaways from YourStory's flagship startup-tech summit TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This Dhanteras, buy cheaper gold using a government scheme

Rashi Varshney

Unacademy hits a six with IPL ad film; draws praise for connecting sports and learning

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] AI-based Rezolve.ai raises $500,000 led by Venture Catalysts

Trisha Medhi

[TechSparks 2020] Sridhar Vembu, Bhavish Aggarwal, Gaurav Munjal list key entrepreneurship traits for startup founders

Meha Agarwal

PM inaugurates projects worth Rs 614 crore for Varanasi, asks people to promote 'local for Diwali'

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Clientjoy raises $800K from GVFL

Sujata Sangwan