Growth themes of Flipkart for coming decade to focus on inclusion, entrepreneurship and sustainability

India's leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart will continue to focus on themes like inclusion, entrepreneurship and sustainability as it prepares for growth in the next decade.





At the second edition of its annual event #include held in Bengaluru recently, a platform for thought leadership, networking and community building, Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer at Flipkart, said,

"As Flipkart prepares for the next decade, we will continue to focus on the three key pillars of Inclusion, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability. We believe that inclusion is a prerequisite for building a diverse ecosystem and we continually strive to foster a culture of inclusion where diverse talent can innovate and excel.”

He also emphasised that Flipkart as an organisation is also focused on building sustainable business practices and expanding the talent pool to create products that would set the standards in the industry.

The event saw the participation from key leaders from Flipkart as well as others from outside the company. It covered topics such as business challenges in 2020, the evolution of product management, the role of women in designing India-centric solutions and the changing face of inclusion.





Among the various initiatives undertaken by Flipkart to promote diversity & inclusion within the organisation include: Girls Wanna Code, a campus initiative, which engages women engineers across the country through platforms like hackathons and case challenges, and Mom On board, an initiative to provide holistic support for new mothers on their journey back to work.





Speaking on customer-centricity being a key focus in her contribution to the organisation, Sharon Pais, Senior Director, Loyalty & Travel at Flipkart said, "We are moving to a world where consumers are very clear about their needs and requirements. Our efforts should be geared towards solving for the heterogeneity of the audience and building personalised experiences for our consumers."





She remarked that one must prepare oneself through unlearning and relearning.

On the future of shopping, Megha Ohri, Senior Director of Product at Myntra, said, "The future of shopping will be a lot more interactive, live and video-based. The next decade will see the rise of immersive shopping where technology like AR will play a central role in providing a personalised ecommerce experience to consumers."




