Key entrepreneurial learnings from Bhavish Aggarwal; Sameer Nigam on conquering India with digital payments

By Team YS|4th Nov 2020
Ola Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal made several bold and ambitious statements at TechSparks 2020. Here are the key takeaways.
Bhavish Aggarwal defines future of mobility

Ola

Ola Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal made several bold and ambitious statements at TechSparks 2020. Here are the key takeaways.


Conquering India with digital payments 

PhonePe, Sameer Nigam

Sameer Nigam, CEO of PhonePe

PhonePe's Sameer Nigam spoke about the company’s razor-sharp focus on growth despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.


Increasing diversity in India’s workforce

TechSparks Makers


Here are the key highlights from the four roundtables that took place under the MAKERS India track at TechSparks 2020.


The need for reputation management 

Madan Bahal

Adfactors PR's MD Madan Bahal said startups have to navigate the post-COVID-19 world through effective reputation management.


TCS' CMO on not giving up in tough times

TechSparks 2020

Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer of TCS, discussed why showing up during tough times is akin to not giving up.


The journey to building HackerEarth

Techie Tuesday - Vishwastam Shukla

Vishwastam Shukla

Vishwastam Shukla, VP - Engineering, HackerEarth, began with Amazon India when the company only had 20 people.


Automating enterprise quality checks 

CamCom thumb

A YourStory's Tech30 special mention startup, CamCom provides an AI-based platform for automated enterprise quality checks.


Engaging senior citizens post-retirement 

Art-based therapy for the elderly

Art-based therapy for the senior citizens

Adhata Trust focuses on the psychological and social welfare of senior citizens by engaging them in activities they never did before.


