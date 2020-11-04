Key entrepreneurial learnings from Bhavish Aggarwal; Sameer Nigam on conquering India with digital payments

Ola Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal made several bold and ambitious statements at TechSparks 2020. Here are the key takeaways.





Sameer Nigam, CEO of PhonePe

PhonePe's Sameer Nigam spoke about the company’s razor-sharp focus on growth despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.









Here are the key highlights from the four roundtables that took place under the MAKERS India track at TechSparks 2020.





Adfactors PR's MD Madan Bahal said startups have to navigate the post-COVID-19 world through effective reputation management.





Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer of TCS, discussed why showing up during tough times is akin to not giving up.





Vishwastam Shukla

Vishwastam Shukla, VP - Engineering, HackerEarth, began with Amazon India when the company only had 20 people.





A YourStory's Tech30 special mention startup, CamCom provides an AI-based platform for automated enterprise quality checks.





Art-based therapy for the senior citizens

Adhata Trust focuses on the psychological and social welfare of senior citizens by engaging them in activities they never did before.





