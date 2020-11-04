Key entrepreneurial learnings from Bhavish Aggarwal; Sameer Nigam on conquering India with digital payments
- +0
- +0
Bhavish Aggarwal defines future of mobility
Ola Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal made several bold and ambitious statements at TechSparks 2020. Here are the key takeaways.
Conquering India with digital payments
PhonePe's Sameer Nigam spoke about the company’s razor-sharp focus on growth despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Increasing diversity in India’s workforce
Here are the key highlights from the four roundtables that took place under the MAKERS India track at TechSparks 2020.
The need for reputation management
Adfactors PR's MD Madan Bahal said startups have to navigate the post-COVID-19 world through effective reputation management.
TCS' CMO on not giving up in tough times
Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer of TCS, discussed why showing up during tough times is akin to not giving up.
The journey to building HackerEarth
Vishwastam Shukla, VP - Engineering, HackerEarth, began with Amazon India when the company only had 20 people.
Automating enterprise quality checks
A YourStory's Tech30 special mention startup, CamCom provides an AI-based platform for automated enterprise quality checks.
Engaging senior citizens post-retirement
Adhata Trust focuses on the psychological and social welfare of senior citizens by engaging them in activities they never did before.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0