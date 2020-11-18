Paytm's mission to become India’s first super-app; Actor Rana Daggubati launches YouTube Channel South Bay

What started off with few games on Paytm platform is now a burgeoning industry leader in its own right in the form of First Games.





Rana Daggubati, actor, producer, and entrepreneur

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati has launched his own YouTube channel called South Bay, focussed on creating diverse content.





Banyan Data Services' Nagesh Konduru spoke about the increasing number of data threats to companies and the measures to prevent it.





Rahul Agarwal, Lenovo

Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India, speaks to YourStory on 'Acceleration Digital Adoption for India' as part of TechSparks.





During a roundtable discussion at TechSparks 2020, experts said technology startups in India are increasingly aspiring for IPOs now.





Jyoti from Intuit and Anant from Lowe's India

Intuit QuickBooks’ Jyoti Ahuja and Lowe India’s Ananth Arora discussed how COVID-19 accelerated the use of technology across SMBs.





Laks Srini, Co-founder and CTO, Zerodown

Laks Srini, prior to starting ZeroDown, also co-founded and worked as the CTO of HR and payroll management startup Zenefits.





Dinika Bhatia, founder of Nutty Gritties

Delhi-based D2C brand Nutty Gritties sells on Amazon and Flipkart, and also has a strong presence in physical stores across 13 cities.





