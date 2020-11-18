Paytm's mission to become India’s first super-app; Actor Rana Daggubati launches YouTube Channel South Bay
Becoming India’s first super-app
What started off with few games on Paytm platform is now a burgeoning industry leader in its own right in the form of First Games.
Rana Daggubati on starting South Bay
South Indian actor Rana Daggubati has launched his own YouTube channel called South Bay, focussed on creating diverse content.
The need for data privacy protection
Banyan Data Services' Nagesh Konduru spoke about the increasing number of data threats to companies and the measures to prevent it.
Lenovo India CEO on digital adoption
Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India, speaks to YourStory on 'Acceleration Digital Adoption for India' as part of TechSparks.
Indian startups inching closer to IPOs
During a roundtable discussion at TechSparks 2020, experts said technology startups in India are increasingly aspiring for IPOs now.
Embracing digital adoption for future
Intuit QuickBooks’ Jyoti Ahuja and Lowe India’s Ananth Arora discussed how COVID-19 accelerated the use of technology across SMBs.
The techie who is building ZeroDown
Laks Srini, prior to starting ZeroDown, also co-founded and worked as the CTO of HR and payroll management startup Zenefits.
How Dinika Bhatia built Nutty Gritties
Delhi-based D2C brand Nutty Gritties sells on Amazon and Flipkart, and also has a strong presence in physical stores across 13 cities.
